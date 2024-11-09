Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: NCP (SP) Omie Kalani vs BJP Kumar Ailani In Ulhasnagar Constituency As Sindhi Vote Faces Potential Split

MLA Kumar Ailani from BJP (R) vs Omie Kalani from NCP (SP) | File

In the Ulhasnagar assembly election fray, Pappu Kalani son, one term corporator, Omie Kalani from NCP (SP), incumbent MLA Kumar Ailani from BJP, rebel NCP President Bharat Gangotri from NCP (Ajit Pawar) independent, Bhagwan Bhalerao from Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena, and Sanjay Gupta from Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi.

Political experts believe that two strong candidates are pitted in Ulhasnagar - Omie Kalani and Kumar Ailani, while rebel Bharat Gangotri filed his nomination as an independent. The trio belongs to the Sindhi community. There is speculation that the Sindhi votes can be divided in three ways. In addition to other political parties, Bhagwan Bhalerao and Sanjay Gupta, who can receive votes from Maharashtratians and North Indians.

Ulhasnagar has a total of 2,83,379 voters, including 1,51,378 males, 1,31,898 females, and 103 transgender individuals. "In the Ulhasanagar constituency people's including Marathi, Sindhi, Punjabis, Bangali, Gujrati, Muslim, South Indians and Uttar Pradesh residents.

In Ulhasnagar, Pappu Kalani and Kumar Ailani are usually opposite each other. During the Parliamentary election, both were seen supporting the chief minister Eknath Shinde's son, Shrikant Shinde. They were campaigning together for MP Shrikant Shinde.

History of Kalani's

In 1990, Pappu Kalani received a ticket from congress was pitted against three term sitting BJP MLA Sitaldas Harchandani. Kalani won by 54000 votes. Harchandani defeated.

In 1995, Pappu kalani was contested election from Ulhasnagar People Party when he was in Yerwada jail in Pune. Kalani is pitted against Tekchand Mirpuri from BJP. Mirpuri was defeated and Kalani won by 55000 votes.

In 1999, Pappu Kalani was in jail was contested election as an independent. He was pitted against BJP candidate Sitaldas Harchandani. Harchandani was defeated and Kalani won by 34000 votes.

In 2004, Pappu Kalani was contested election from RPI party against BJP candidate Kumar Ailani. Ailani was defeated and Kalani won by 22000 votes.

In 2009, Pappu Kalani was contested election as an independent against BJP candidate Kumar Ailani. Kalani was defeated and Ailani won by 7500 votes. In 2014, Pappu Kalani's wife Jyoti Kalani was contested election from NCP against BJP candidate Kumar Ailani. Ailani was defeated from Jyoti. Jyoti Kalani won by 1800 votes. In meantime, Pappu was in jail. In 2019, Jyoti was contested from NCP and pitted BJP candidate Kumar Ailani. Jyoti was defeated and Ailani won by 2000 votes.

Ulhasnagar has been under Pappu Kalani's influence since 1986 when he became Mayor of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Council. Despite facing legal issues, he served as MLA four times, winning two elections while in jail. The Kalani family held control over the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation since 1986.

Pappu Kalani lost to BJP's MLA Kumar Ailani in 2009 but his wife Jyoti won in 2014 while Pappu Kalani was in jail. Ailani reclaimed the seat in 2019, narrowly defeating Jyoti. Despite the loss, Jyoti garnered 41,000 votes. Pancham, Omi's wife, previously served as Mayor of the Ulhasnagar Municipal Corporation for one year tenure.

On February 27, 1990, an argument between BJP leaders Ghanshyam Bathija and Pappu Kalani over bogus voting led to Ghanshyam's fatal shooting outside Pinto Park. Ghanshyam's brother Inder accused Pappu of the murder, but later, Inder himself was brutally killed in the same park. Pappu was implicated in both crimes.