Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA's Complete Candidate List Will Be Released By 4 PM Today,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Leader Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena-UBT Leader Sanjay Raut | ANI

Mumbai: Responding on the seat-sharing arrangement in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Tuesday said that the list of candidates got delayed because we are going to form government in the state of Maharashtra. He further added that the list is going to be out at 4 pm today.

"There is no seat-sharing formula of Maha Vikas Aghadi. MVA's list got delayed because we are going to form the Government. Others are going to sit in Opposition. We will come to power, so we have to choose candidates and seats very carefully. Our complete list will be released by 4 pm today. The work has almost been completed last night. There are no disputes or differences among us. Everything is going well," said Sanjay Raut.

#WATCH | Mumbai: On Maha Vikas Aghadi's list for #MaharashtraElection2024, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut says, "There is no seat-sharing formula of Maha Vikas Aghadi. MVA's list got delayed because we are going to form the Government. Others are going to sit in Opposition.… pic.twitter.com/AS78iDaSgs — ANI (@ANI) October 23, 2024

Further clearing the air around the speculation of a tussle over seat-sharing in Maha Vikas Aghadi, Raut said, "There is no difference of opinion among us. There is no animosity. Everything is going well."

Exuding confidence over the victory of Maha Vikas Aghadi in the Maharashtra assembly elections, Sanjay Raut said that Shiv Sena (UBT) will secure a century of seats and that the country wants them to win 100 seats.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Exudes Confidence In Mahayuti Alliance

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde also exuded confidence in the Mahayuti alliance winning the state's assembly polls with a big majority.

"This is the first list (of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election), next 2nd list will come, we will then contest the elections, then Mahayuti will win with a big majority," he said.

#WATCH | Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde says, " We are here for the darshan of 'Maa Kamakhya'...this is the first list (of candidates for Maharashtra Assembly election), next 2nd list will come...we will contest the elections and Mahayuti will win..." https://t.co/gatwoCIwdK pic.twitter.com/fSay8BqptW — ANI (@ANI) October 22, 2024

As the polling date draws near, both the ruling Mahayuti alliance comprising the BJP alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations.

In the 2019 assembly elections in Maharashtra, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress won 44 seats. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena secured 63, and Congress won 42 seats.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)