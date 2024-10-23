Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: While His Candidature Remains Unannounced, Nawab Malik Begins Public Meetings In Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar

Nawab Malik holding public meetings |

Though the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is yet to officially announce its candidates for the Maharashtra assembly elections, its Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA) from Anushakti Nagar constituency, Nawab Malik, has started organising public meetings in the neighbouring Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar from where he is planning to contest this time.

Malik has set up around 14 offices in the constituency as a base for campaigning if the NCP nominates him from the area. Last week, Malik organised a meeting at the Shehnai Hall, Bainganwadi. He talked about the residents of the area wanting a change in the constituency. He has posted videos of himself meeting residents of Govandi and Bainganwadi that are part of the constituency.

Abu Asim Azmi from the Samajwadi Party has represented Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency in the Maharashtra state assembly for three terms and is looking for another term. Residents of the area have been complaining about crime and drug-related violence in the area which the local police have been unable to control. Another issue is the Deonar municipal dumping ground which is a source of pollution. Local residents have said there is an anti-incumbency wave again.

However, Azmi has dismissed the reports, blaming the police for failing to control the drug problem in the area. He has said that the drug-related crime is exaggerated.

However, many residents do not agree. "The public wants a change. We want a drug-free and safe Govandi," said a resident.

Shaikh Faiyaz Alam , founder of Govandi Citizens Welfare Forum, said, "Malik met people in the Lotus Colony and Kamala Nagar. Though his party has not announced him as a candidate he is obviously doing the groundwork "

Malik was not available for a comment. He is under investigation for money laundering by the Enforcement Directorate. He had denied the charges and is currently on bail for medical reasons. He has said that his daughter, Sana Malik, who has been involved in public projects in his Anushakti Nagar constituency, will contest from the seat this time.

Nearly 60% of Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar's electorate is Muslim and the splitting of the community's votes between two sitting MLAs could impact Azmi's hopes for a fourth term. The Maharashtra assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with 288 seats up for grabs. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) plans to contest around 150 seats, leaving the rest for its Mahayuti allies, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the NCP of Ajit Pawar. On Sunday, the BJP released its first list of 99 candidates, retaining 71 sitting MLAs, including most of its sitting MLAs from Mumbai. The Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition, including the Sharad Pawar-led NCP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and Congress, are yet to announce their seat-sharing arrangements.