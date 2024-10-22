Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections

Nawab Malik | File

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday said it would oppose the candidacy of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Nawab Malik for the assembly election. Malik is the sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar, in Mumbai South-Central parliamentary constituency. According to news reports, this time he wants to contest from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar and leave the Anushakti Nagar constituency to his daughter Sana, who plans to make her debut in electoral politics.

The Malik family told The Free Press Journal that they are prepared for the election, and are waiting for the party’s official announcement. BJP Mumbai chief and Bandra (West) MLA Ashish Shelar told The Free Press Journal on Monday that his party would not accept giving a ticket to someone linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Why Was Nawab Malik Arrested?

Malik previously served as a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He was arrested in 2022 in a case first registered by the NIA against Dawood and his associates including Chhota Shakeel and Tigar Memon. Malik was granted bail on medical grounds in July this year. After the NCP split, the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took the MLA into its fold, despite objections from Mahayuti ally BJP.

Malik sat on Treasury benches during the recent assembly session in Nagpur. At the time Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Pawar, urging him not to include Malik in his faction. However, Pawar ignored the letter and welcomed Malik into his camp.