 Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections

Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections

The Malik family told The Free Press Journal that they are prepared for the election, and are waiting for the party’s official announcement. BJP Mumbai chief and Bandra (West) MLA Ashish Shelar told The Free Press Journal on Monday that his party would not accept giving a ticket to someone linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Prajakta PolUpdated: Tuesday, October 22, 2024, 10:31 AM IST
article-image
Nawab Malik | File

Mumbai: The BJP on Monday said it would oppose the candidacy of NCP (Ajit Pawar) leader Nawab Malik for the assembly election. Malik is the sitting MLA from Anushakti Nagar, in Mumbai South-Central parliamentary constituency. According to news reports, this time he wants to contest from Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar and leave the Anushakti Nagar constituency to his daughter Sana, who plans to make her debut in electoral politics.

The Malik family told The Free Press Journal that they are prepared for the election, and are waiting for the party’s official announcement. BJP Mumbai chief and Bandra (West) MLA Ashish Shelar told The Free Press Journal on Monday that his party would not accept giving a ticket to someone linked to underworld gangster Dawood Ibrahim.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge Labels BJP As 'Biggest...
article-image

Why Was Nawab Malik Arrested?

Malik previously served as a minister in the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. He was arrested in 2022 in a case first registered by the NIA against Dawood and his associates including Chhota Shakeel and Tigar Memon. Malik was granted bail on medical grounds in July this year. After the NCP split, the faction led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar took the MLA into its fold, despite objections from Mahayuti ally BJP.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming Assembly Elections
1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?
1985 Kanishka Air India Flight Bombing: Did CSIS Protect A Mole At The Cost Of 329 Lives?
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing
Hyundai Motors India Share Debuts With A Crash Landing On NSE; Declines More Than 5% After Listing
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of Congress-Turned-NCP Leader
Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of Congress-Turned-NCP Leader

Malik sat on Treasury benches during the recent assembly session in Nagpur. At the time Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis wrote to Pawar, urging him not to include Malik in his faction. However, Pawar ignored the letter and welcomed Malik into his camp.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming...

Maharashtra: BJP Opposes Candidacy Of NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction Leader Nawab Malik For Upcoming...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of...

Baba Siddique Murder Case: Lapses Raise Doubts About Police Investigation Into Killing Of...

Thane Lift Collapse: 4 People, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Sustain Minor Injuries After Elevator...

Thane Lift Collapse: 4 People, Including 11-Year-Old Boy, Sustain Minor Injuries After Elevator...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT Downplay Seat-Sharing Dispute; MVA...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT Downplay Seat-Sharing Dispute; MVA...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sunil Tatkare, State President Of NCP, Announces List Of 27...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Sunil Tatkare, State President Of NCP, Announces List Of 27...