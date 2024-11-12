Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'MVA Will Reach 175-180 Seats, Victory Will Be Ours,' Says NCP-SP Candidate For Baramati, Yugendra Pawar

NCP-SP Candidate For Baramati, Yugendra Pawar | ANI

Pune: Ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections, Yugendra Pawar, the Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar faction) candidate for the Baramati seat, on Monday expressed confidence that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance would secure a significant win, with close to 175 or 180 seats.

Pawar also claimed that the Mahayuti alliance would fall short of the 175-seat mark in the assembly elections.

Statement Of NCP (SP) Leader Yugendra Pawar

"I don't think that they'll (Mahayuti) get 175 seats. The Maha Vikas Aghadi will get maybe close to 175 or 180 seats. On November 23, we will get to see what the exact margin is...Victory will be ours...Water is a very big issue. Unemployment, increasing crime rates and corruption, all are big issues and we'll work on all of these issues...The country in general at large has always been secular," he said while speaking to ANI.

One of the most anticipated battles in these elections will unfold in Baramati, where Yugendra Pawar is set to compete against his uncle, Ajit Pawar, a prominent NCP leader. Yugendra is the son of Shrinivas Pawar, Ajit Pawar's younger brother.

Baramati also drew attention in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections when Sunetra Pawar challenged Supriya Sule, who ultimately won by a margin of 1.5 lakh votes.

As the election date nears, political campaigning is gaining momentum in Maharashtra.

The opposition MVA coalition, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and the Nationalist Congress Party (SCP), aims to reclaim power in the state, challenging the Mahayuti alliance, which includes Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections will take place on November 20, votes will be counted on November 23.

In the 2019 Maharashtra assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, Shiv Sena secured 56, and Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP won 122 seats, Shiv Sena 63, and Congress 42.

