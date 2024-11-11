Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Thane Police Launch ‘Operation All Out’ To Ensure Safety For Citizens Ahead Of Polls

Ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, Thane Police launched “Operation All Out” across the Thane belt to foster a fear-free atmosphere and uphold public peace. This citywide initiative involved all units of the Thane Crime Branch, the Traffic Police, 312 police officers, and 1,288 police constables, and was closely supervised by Thane Police Commissioner Ashutosh Dumbre, with senior officers overseeing each unit, including the Traffic Police, Special Branch, and Protection and Security divisions.

As part of its preventive measures, the police inspected 74 hotels, 64 lodges, 39 beer bars, 42 dance bars, and various other establishments. Additionally, 47 individuals were detained under the Tadipar Act, while 15 others were arrested for allegedly using narcotic substances, with a case filed under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

During the operation, authorities seized illegal items, including weapons such as knives and swords valued at approximately ₹1.85 lakh, as well as ₹5 lakh worth of liquor. A nakabandi (roadblock) was implemented citywide, leading to the inspection of 1,210 two- and four-wheeler vehicles. Action was taken against 2,149 motorists under the Motor Vehicles Act, resulting in penalties totaling ₹18 lakh.

Operation All Out is a regular initiative conducted in Thane before major events or festivals under the Commissioner’s directive. This particular operation, carried out ahead of the assembly election, aimed to ensure law and order, as confirmed by a police spokesperson.