Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records Low Voter Turnout Again; Why Are Voters Staying Away?

The voting for the Maharashtra Assembly elections concluded on Wednesday. The results of one of the most complex elections in Maharashtra will be declared on Saturday, November 23.

According to the Election Commission’s Voter Turnout App’s provisional data at 8 PM on voting day, Maharashtra recorded a voter turnout of 58.41%. Mumbai, the dream city of India, once again recorded a poor voter turnout. Mumbai City recorded a voter turnout of 49.07%, while Mumbai Suburban registered 51.92%, as per ECI data at 8 PM. The Election Commission will release the final figures later today.

In Mumbai City, the Colaba and Mumbadevi Assembly constituencies recorded the lowest voter turnouts, with rates of 41.64% and 46.10%, respectively. In the Mumbai Suburban region, Chandivali and Versova also posted low turnouts of 47.05% and 47.45%, respectively. Additionally, Mankhurd Shivaji Nagar had a turnout of 47.46%, making it the third lowest in the district.

During the Lok Sabha elections earlier this year, urban apathy in Mumbai became a significant topic of discussion, as the city reported a voter turnout of 52.4%. This figure represented a decline of 3% from the 55.4% turnout in the 2019 elections.

Steps Taken to Boost Voter Turnout

The Election Commission of India (ECI) implemented several measures to encourage voting in Mumbai.

The poll body urged businesses to offer paid leave to their employees on polling day to enable participation in the democratic process.

Polling stations were equipped with various facilities, such as drinking water, waiting rooms, fans, toilets, and wheelchairs.

Before the elections, the EC organized extensive voter awareness campaigns.

While announcing the polling date, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar stated that the voting day was set in the middle of the week to ensure higher voter participation.

To further encourage voting, 50 restaurants across Mumbai offered a ‘Democracy Discount’ for voters, which could be availed on their total dine-in bill at participating outlets on November 20 and 21, according to a report by The Indian Express.

Why Don’t Mumbaikars Come Out to Vote?

There are several reasons why Mumbaikars did not vote in large numbers. One key reason is the perception of unfavorable candidates. Many voters felt there were no deserving candidates to choose from, leading them to abstain from voting.

In areas like Mankhurd and Dharavi, where income levels differ significantly from those in Colaba and Versova, voters face distinct challenges. Many expressed frustration, citing poor governance as a reason for their lack of enthusiasm.

Savitra, a homemaker in her 40s from Annabhau Sathe Nagar, shared her concerns with TOI: “Essential food items are too expensive. Politicians show up only during elections to seek votes, but what’s the point? They disappear once the votes are cast.”

Some residents of slum areas pointed out that daily-wage workers cannot afford to wait in voting lines. Additionally, missing names on voter lists remain a persistent issue, according to the newspaper.