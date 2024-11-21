Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mumbai Records 51.54% Voter Turnout Amid Intense Constituency Battles

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Mumbai records 51.54% voter turnout as fierce battles unfold across constituencies | File Photo

Mumbai: The state’s heartland Mumbai recorded an average voter turnout on the polling day for Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024 even though the city saw a cut-throat competition in several constituencies.

On Wednesday, as Maharashtra went into polling for the state assembly elections, the country’s financial capital recorded a voter turnout with a mere 51.54% of average turnout combined of Mumbai City and Mumbai Suburban district. This turnout recorded until 5pm was only one per cent higher than 2019 assembly election’s 50.51%. The election commission is expected to put out the final figures late at night.

The Mumbai City district, comprising ten constituencies located in South Mumbai, recorded 50.06% voter turnout until 5pm. Mahim constituency that saw an interesting three-way battle between MNS’s Amit Thackeray, Shiv Sena’s Sada Sarvankar and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Mahesh Sawant, recorded the highest turnout in the city with 58%. On the other hand, a one-sided Colaba constituency favouring BJP’s Rahul Narwekar recorded one of the lowest turnout in the state with only 44.49% turnout. The silk stocking constituency of Malabar Hill reported voting of only 50.08 per cent.

The Central Mumbai which saw some of the most interesting battles saw a varied difference in voter turnout amid each constituency. While Dharavi constituency saw only 46.15% turnout amid the burning debate of redevelopment, Sion Koliwada recorded 51.43% even after an interesting rematch between BJP’s Tamil Selvan and Congress’ Ganesh Yadav after the former had defeated the latter in the 2019 elections.

Worli recorded only 47.50% although it saw an interesting fight between two known faces including Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Aaditya Thackeray and Shiv Sena’s Milind Deora. Similarly the Mumbadevi constituency, which saw a cut-throat battle between high performing Congress MLA Amin Patel and well known fashion designer Shaina NC recorded only 46.10% turnout. Malabar Hill’s easy battle for BJP’s Mangal Prabhat Lodha also saw a mediocre voter turnout of 50.08%.

However. the Mumbai Suburban District fared marginally better with 53.03% voter turnout until 5pm. Borivali constituency saw the highest voter turnout in the suburban district with 60.50%, after it had experienced a high voltage political drama during the nominations as former MP Gopal Shetty filed nomination independently and later withdrew it. Chandivali constituency, which had elected the incumbent MLA Dilip Lande by a mere 409 votes in 2019 elections, saw the lowest turnout in the district at just 47.05%.

The constituencies in North Mumbai, which saw a calm polling process throughout the day, saw a decent voter turnout with Charkop at 53.85%, Dindoshi at 57.52%, Kandivali East at 54.69%, Magathane at 58.47% and Malad West at 53.40%. Similarly, the constituencies north-east Mumbai also saw a decent turnout with Mulund at 52.20%, Vikhroli at 55.30%, Ghatkopar West at 59.65% and Bhandup West recording one of the city’s highest turnout at 60.18%. Chembur where Tukaram Kate of the Shiv Sena (Shinde) is trying to wrest the seat from Prakash Phatarphekar (Shive Sena - UBT) reported 54.9 per cent.

Bandra West constituency, which is a home to a star studded and upscale localities, saw 50.36% turnout while the intense battle between NCP’s Zeeshan Siddique and Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Varun Sardesai in Bandra East saw only 49.51% turnout. Similarly, Andheri West saw 50.36% while Andheri East saw a marginally higher turnout with 54.71% until 5pm.