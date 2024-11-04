Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Takes U-Turn, Says 'Won't Back Any Party Or Candidate'

Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil | File

Jalna (Maharashtra): Taking a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra assembly polls and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The state assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Jarange's decision not to participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy, as he had identified certain constituencies where he intended to support or oppose some candidates.

Statement Of Manoj Jarange Patil

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village here on Monday morning, Jarange said, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party." The activist asserted he was not under any pressure from the ruling Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause," he said, while encouraging voters to seek commitments in written or video forms from candidates pledging to support the interests of Marathas.

Manoj Jarange Patil Expresses Faith In His Community's Influence

Expressing faith in his community's influence over the elections, Jarange remarked, "No one can be elected in this state without the support of Marathas." He urged the Maratha community members not to attend any political rally and not be swayed by any party.

"Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot," he said.

Jarange Patil On Maratha Reservation

Jarange reaffirmed his commitment to secure reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and said his struggle for the quota would continue.

The activist on Sunday announced he would support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the state assembly polls, though he said their names will be disclosed later.

The two seats are currently held by the BJP, which Jarange has often accused of opposing Maratha reservations.

Jarange had earlier said he would support candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (in Parbhani) and Hadgaon (in Nanded).

He had also claimed he would work to defeat sitting MLAs of Bhokardan (in Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed and Jintur (in Parbhani) and Ausa in Latur. These MLAs are from the Mahayuti government.

