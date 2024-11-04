 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Takes U-Turn, Says 'Won't Back Any Party Or Candidate'
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Takes U-Turn, Says 'Won't Back Any Party Or Candidate'

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Takes U-Turn, Says 'Won't Back Any Party Or Candidate'

Jarange's decision not to participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy, as he had identified certain constituencies where he intended to support or oppose some candidates.

PTIUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 11:09 AM IST
article-image
Maratha activist Manoj Jarange Patil | File

Jalna (Maharashtra): Taking a U-turn, Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange on Monday said he will not support any contestant or party in the Maharashtra assembly polls and asked his supporters who had filed nominations to withdraw their candidature.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The state assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

Jarange's decision not to participate in the electoral process marks a notable shift from his earlier strategy, as he had identified certain constituencies where he intended to support or oppose some candidates.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit...
article-image

Statement Of Manoj Jarange Patil

FPJ Shorts
Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert
Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert
'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts
'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading Experts
From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs This Week (Nov 4-Nov 10)
From Aries To Pisces, Tarot Card Reading For All Zodiac Signs This Week (Nov 4-Nov 10)

Speaking to reporters at Antarwali Sarathi village here on Monday morning, Jarange said, "After much deliberation, I have decided not to field any candidate in the state. The Maratha community will decide on its own whom to defeat and whom to elect. I have no affiliation to or support for any candidate or political party." The activist asserted he was not under any pressure from the ruling Mahayuti or the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).

"I am under no pressure from anyone. The community itself will decide whom to support based on their commitment to the Maratha cause," he said, while encouraging voters to seek commitments in written or video forms from candidates pledging to support the interests of Marathas.

Manoj Jarange Patil Expresses Faith In His Community's Influence

Expressing faith in his community's influence over the elections, Jarange remarked, "No one can be elected in this state without the support of Marathas." He urged the Maratha community members not to attend any political rally and not be swayed by any party.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik
article-image

"Those who have wronged or harassed the Maratha community should be taught a lesson through the ballot," he said.

Jarange Patil On Maratha Reservation

Jarange reaffirmed his commitment to secure reservation for the Maratha community under the Other Backward Classes (OBC) category and said his struggle for the quota would continue.

The activist on Sunday announced he would support two candidates from Parvati and Daund in the state assembly polls, though he said their names will be disclosed later.

The two seats are currently held by the BJP, which Jarange has often accused of opposing Maratha reservations.

Jarange had earlier said he would support candidates in Phulambri, Kannad (in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Hingoli, Pathari (in Parbhani) and Hadgaon (in Nanded).

He had also claimed he would work to defeat sitting MLAs of Bhokardan (in Jalna), Gangapur (Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar), Kalamnuri (Hingoli), Gangakhed and Jintur (in Parbhani) and Ausa in Latur. These MLAs are from the Mahayuti government.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert

'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading...

Maharashtra: Senior Citizen Loses ₹96.8 Lakh In 19 Days To Scammers Posing As Stock Trading...

Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Wadala Man Loses ₹7.24 Lakh After Clicking On Malicious 'PM Health Card' APK...

Mumbai: 36-Year-Old Wadala Man Loses ₹7.24 Lakh After Clicking On Malicious 'PM Health Card' APK...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Takes U-Turn, Says...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Maratha Quota Activist Manoj Jarange Patil Takes U-Turn, Says...