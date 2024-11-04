Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit Thackeray In Mahim

BJP MLC Prasad Lad (Left) has extended his support to MNS candidate Amit Thackeray (Right) in Mahim |

As Sada Sarvankar, Shiv Sena candidate from Mahim, is firm on contesting election and in no mood of withdrawal of his candidacy, BJP MLC Prasad Lad has extended his support to MNS candidate Amit Thackeray in Mahim.

Lad stated, “Amit Thackeray is our son. We will campaign for him and ensure his victory.” He also referred to Sarvankar as a senior leader and the president of the Siddhivinayak Temple, hinting that Chief Minister Eknath Shinde might provide Sarvankar with an opportunity in the Legislative Council, which could lead Sarvankar to consider withdrawing his candidacy.

Lad further noted that they would support MNS, acknowledging past assistance from the party.

Amit Thackeray, son of MNS chief Raj Thackeray, will face sitting MLA Sarvankar and Mahesh Sawant from the Shiv Sena (Thackeray faction).

Amit's entry into the race has garnered support from several leaders within the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA). Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also expressed his support for Thackeray.

When asked about the possibility of withdrawing from the race, Sarvankar reiterated that there was no question of backing out. In an interview with a news channel, he emphasised the public's desire for Eknath Shinde to continue as chief minister, suggesting that MNS candidates should step back in the interest of the alliance, stating, "I am ready to sacrifice for the party.”