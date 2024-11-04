Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'I Am Not A Mahayuti Candidate,' Says Nawab Malik

Nawab Malik |

Mumbai: Nawab Malik, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) leader and candidate from the Mankhurd Shivaji Assembly constituency, stated on Sunday that he is a candidate of his party, not of the Mahayuti alliance.

The former minister and member of Ajit Pawar’s NCP faction noted that, while some activists and leaders within the Mahayuti do not support him, he has strong backing from the public. Malik expressed confidence in the enthusiasm among the people and the support he is receiving from various communities.

Malik emphasised that he is fighting to make the region drug-free.

Despite opposition from the BJP and Shiv Sena fielding a candidate against him, he is confident about his chances of winning. He added that the more pressure is applied to him, the stronger he becomes. “We will win by a large majority in both places,” he said. Malik also remarked that if Ajit Pawar had been under pressure, he wouldn't have nominated him. He stated, “He has given me the opportunity to fight and win, and I will prove it.”

In the Mankhurd-Shivaji Nagar constituency, Malik is up against Abu Azmi from the Samajwadi Party and Suresh alias Bullet Patil from the Shinde faction of Shiv Sena. Former police officer Bullet Patil is well known as an encounter specialist.

BJP leaders have already made it clear that they will not campaign for Nawab Malik.

BJP MLC Prasad Lad stated, “We don't consider Nawab Malik as part of Mahayuti, so we don't take his statements seriously. We are confident that Mahayuti will form the government, and Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar are three capable leaders of Mahayuti.”

According to Mumbai BJP president Ashish Shelar, the BJP's stance has been clear from the beginning. He noted that all parties in the Mahayuti must decide on their own candidates. The current issue specifically pertains to the nomination given to Malik by the NCP. Shelar reiterated that the BJP will not support Malik, emphasising that their opposition is unrelated to any cases involving Dawood Ibrahim or individuals associated with him.