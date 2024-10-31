 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Mahayuti Backs Raj Thackeray-Led MNS In Shivadi Constituency
According to sources, the ruling alliance wants to help the MNS win some seats because Thackeray had tendered unconditional support to the Mahayuti in the Lok Sabha election.

Kalpesh MhamunkarUpdated: Thursday, October 31, 2024, 01:52 AM IST
article-image
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray | PTI

Mahayuti has given unconditional support to Raj Thackeray-led Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) in Shivadi assembly constituency, declining to nominate a candidate against Bala Nandgaonkar.

Tuesday was the last date of filing of nomination, and the Mahayuti has nominated candidates for 286 seats, out of 288. The alliance has not fielded candidates from Shivadi and Malegaon.

There were reports that the Mahayuti could support the MNS in Worli, Mahim and Shivadi; it has nominated candidates for the first two seats and left the third for the MNS.

The Shiv Sena (Shinde) has pitted Milind Deora from Worli constituency against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray and the MNS’ Sandeep Deshpande.

The Shinde Sena’s Sada Sarvankar is contesting from Mahim constituency against Raj Thackeray’s son Amit. Following a meeting between Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and Raj Thackeray, pressure has been mounting on Sarvankar to withdraw his candidacy.

