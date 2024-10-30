 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior Electoral Officers Assess Poll Preparations In Mira Bhayandar, Suggest Measures To Boost Voter Turnout
With a focus on ensuring a free, fair, and transparent poll process, senior electoral officers including-Kumar Purshattam and Surendra Pal Singh assessed the preparations in the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly segment on Tuesday.

Updated: Wednesday, October 30, 2024, 06:11 PM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Senior electoral officers inspect poll preparations in Mira Bhayandar, focusing on voter turnout and security measures | File Photo

Apart from inspecting the strong room and control centre, the officials assessed the standard operating procedure (SOP) of units including-single window permission cell, expenses monitoring team, flying squad teams (FST), static surveillance teams (SST), video surveillance teams (VST), video viewing teams (VVT) and 85-plus age voter teams.

This apart from suggesting measures to the Systematic Voters' Education and Electoral Participation (SVEEP) and media communication teams for encouraging voters and enhancing the turnout.

Senior officers including DCP ( Zone I)-Prakash Gaikwad, local election officers-Nilesh Gaund, Kalpita Pimple, Rajkumar Gharat, Pradeep Mukne and all nodal officers registered their presence.

article-image

There are a total of 489 polling stations across the twin-city. While elections are scheduled to be held on 20, November, results will be declared on 23, November.

