Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'If VBA Gets Numbers, We Will Choose Power,' Announces Prakash Ambedkar Ahead Of Mega Results

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi leader Prakash Ambedkar | Vijay Gohil

Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi (VBA) chief Prakash Ambedkar on Friday expressed his intention to support a party or alliance to form the government in Maharashtra after the election results.

Prakash Ambedkar's announcement comes a day before the counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly Elections on November 23.

In a post on X, Prakash said, "If the VBA gets the numbers tomorrow to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to align with one that can form the government. We will choose power!"

If VBA gets the numbers, tomorrow, to support a party or an alliance to form the government in Maharashtra, we will choose to be with one who can form the government.



We will choose power! हम सत्ता में रहना चुनेंगे! — Prakash Ambedkar (@Prksh_Ambedkar) November 22, 2024

Prakash Ambedkar's post has attracted reactions on social media. Senior journalist Rajdeep Sardesai reacted to VBA chief's announcement saying, "Jai Bhim! Babasaheb must wonder if this is what the social and political revolution is all about! POWER at all costs Prakash Ambedkar ?? At least you are being candid now."

Notably, in these elections, Prakash Ambedkar's Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi has fielded around 200 candidates across Maharashtra. However, earlier this year, in the Lok Sabha elections, it fielded candidates in 38 seats but failed to win any. Despite this, it secured 2.77 percent of the total votes polled.

In the 2019 Lok Sabha polls, the VBA had garnered a significant 6.98 percent vote share, while it managed 5.57 percent in the Assembly elections held the same year.

Maharashtra voted on Wednesday in a single-phase election for all 288 Assembly seats.