Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Former BJP And NCP-Ajit Pawar Faction MLAs Meet NCP (SP) Chief Sharad Pawar To Secure Tickets

Sharad Pawar, whose newly formed party NCP SP showed impressive performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections, is now in full form following the announcement of assembly election dates. Many former MLAs from the BJP and Ajit Pawar-led parties are meeting Sharad Pawar and expressing interest in joining the party to secure tickets for the elections. Sharad Pawar, who is ready to meet these leaders, has decided to sit at the Y.B. Chavan Center on Friday, where Supriya Sule, Rohit Pawar, and Jayant Patil were present for meetings with leaders and interviews for aspirants.

It has been reported that Ganesh Naik, BJP MLA from Navi Mumbai, is disappointed with the BJP and may join NCP SP. According to sources, Ganesh Naik's son, Sanjiv Naik, was keen to contest the Lok Sabha elections but was promised two assembly seats from Navi Mumbai. However, the BJP has only offered him the Airoli seat and denied the second seat. Consequently, Naik is disappointed and likely to join NCP SP, although no official comment has been made by him.

Dr. Rajendra Shingne, a cabinet minister and NCP leader, is also disappointed and likely to join NCP SP. He has organized party workers' gatherings and clearly expressed his wish to join NCP SP. It has been said that Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare are trying to persuade him. Shingne is the MLA from the Sindkhedraja constituency in Buldhana.

On Friday, MLC Satish Chavan went to meet Sharad Pawar at his residence, Silver Oak. A few days prior, he strongly criticized Mahayuti for its failure to tackle the Maratha reservation issue. There was a demand within the Mahayuti alliance to take action against him. On Friday evening, he was rusticated from the NCP by Sunil Tatkare. Chavan is keen to contest the assembly election from Gangapur in Sambhaji Nagar.

Laxman Dhoble, a former cabinet minister and BJP leader, met Sharad Pawar at the Y.B. Chavan auditorium. He alleged that he is joining NCP SP due to harassment from Ajit Pawar, who is part of the Mahayuti alliance. Dhoble hails from the Mangalvedha constituency in Solapur.

BJP MLC RanjitSinh Mohite-Patil is also keen to join NCP SP; on Friday, he was seen outside the Y.B. Chavan Center but moved away upon seeing the media. These are not the first leaders to meet Sharad Pawar. Many leaders from Solapur, Sangli, Satara, and Pune have already left the BJP and NCP to join Sharad Pawar-led NCP. Harshwardhan Patil and Samarjeet Ghatge have already joined NCP SP.