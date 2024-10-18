 Mumbai: Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Hours After Fresh Threat To Salman Khan
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMumbai: Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Hours After Fresh Threat To Salman Khan

Mumbai: Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Hours After Fresh Threat To Salman Khan

Siddique's meeting with Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis came hours after the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to settle a long-standing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi. Zeeshan on Thursday had posted on X demanding 'justice' after his father NCP leader Baba Siddique's assassination in Mumbai last week.

Rahul MUpdated: Friday, October 18, 2024, 04:51 PM IST
article-image
Zeeshan Meets Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Friday. The meeting is underway at Fadnavis' 'Sagar Bungalow' where top officers from Mumbai police were also present, reports say. Siddique's meeting with Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis came hours after the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to settle a long-standing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi.

On Thursday, Zeeshan, Congress MLA from Bandra West had posted on X seeking justice for himself and his family. His father NCP leader and former MLA from Bandra, Baba Siddique was murdered in Bandra, Mumbai last week.

Read Also
Salman Khan Threat Case: Mumbai Traffic Police Receive WhatsApp Message Demanding ₹5 Crore To...
article-image

Senior politician Baba Siddique was shot and killed on October 12 by three individuals in Bandra. Four people have been arrested in connection so far, while others are absconding. Although no concrete evidence links Lawrence Bishnoi directly to Siddique's murder, the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, it came to light on Friday morning that a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, allegedly sent a message to Mumbai Traffic police and warned that if Salman failed to pay Rs 5 crore, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddique. Siddique's murder right in the middle of the city, with the Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner has sent shockwaves across the country.

FPJ Shorts
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Vicky Kaushal's Karwa Chauth Vrat For Katrina Kaif: Men Breaking Stereotypes
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
Nithya Menen SLAMS Sai Pallavi's Fans For National Award Criticism: 'Nobody Who Does Better Than You Will...'
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
'Ice Cream's Disappeared, Only Cone's Left': Ravi Shastri Pokes Fun At 'Big Unit' Spectator At Chinnaswamy Stadium; Watch Funny Video
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will
Who Are Ratan Tata’s Half-Sisters, Shireen And Deanna Jejeebhoy? The Deciding Figures Of His Will
Read Also
FPJ Exclusive: 'Salman Khan Should Apologise To Bishnois,' Says Ex-Girlfriend Somy Ali
article-image

Zeeshan's meeting with the deputy CMs along with the Mumbai police's top officials was in view of informing his family on the progress of Baba Siddique's murder case with the objective of keeping the family updated with the developments, reports say.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Hours After Fresh Threat To...

Mumbai: Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Hours After Fresh Threat To...

School Girl From Uttarakhand Gang-Raped In Delhi Hotel; 5 Men Including 3 From Maharashtra Arrested

School Girl From Uttarakhand Gang-Raped In Delhi Hotel; 5 Men Including 3 From Maharashtra Arrested

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Fabricator Who Had Used Substandard Materials During...

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue Collapse: Fabricator Who Had Used Substandard Materials During...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Those Supporting Devendra Fadnavis Are Not '24 Carat' Marathas, Activist...

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Those Supporting Devendra Fadnavis Are Not '24 Carat' Marathas, Activist...

Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About ₹26,000 Crore Project

Mumbai-Goa Marine SuperHighway: Everything To Know About ₹26,000 Crore Project