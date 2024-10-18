Mumbai: Baba Siddique's Son Zeeshan Meets Devendra Fadnavis, Ajit Pawar Hours After Fresh Threat To Salman Khan

Zeeshan Meets Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis |

Mumbai: Zeeshan Siddique, son of late NCP leader Baba Siddique met Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar on Friday. The meeting is underway at Fadnavis' 'Sagar Bungalow' where top officers from Mumbai police were also present, reports say. Siddique's meeting with Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis came hours after the Mumbai Traffic Police received a threatening message demanding Rs 5 crore from actor Salman Khan to settle a long-standing feud with Lawrence Bishnoi.

On Thursday, Zeeshan, Congress MLA from Bandra West had posted on X seeking justice for himself and his family. His father NCP leader and former MLA from Bandra, Baba Siddique was murdered in Bandra, Mumbai last week.

My father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people. Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain.

I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE! — Zeeshan Siddique (@zeeshan_iyc) October 17, 2024

Senior politician Baba Siddique was shot and killed on October 12 by three individuals in Bandra. Four people have been arrested in connection so far, while others are absconding. Although no concrete evidence links Lawrence Bishnoi directly to Siddique's murder, the case is under investigation.

Meanwhile, it came to light on Friday morning that a member of Lawrence Bishnoi's gang, allegedly sent a message to Mumbai Traffic police and warned that if Salman failed to pay Rs 5 crore, his fate would be worse than that of former MLA Baba Siddique. Siddique's murder right in the middle of the city, with the Maharashtra assembly elections round the corner has sent shockwaves across the country.

Zeeshan's meeting with the deputy CMs along with the Mumbai police's top officials was in view of informing his family on the progress of Baba Siddique's murder case with the objective of keeping the family updated with the developments, reports say.