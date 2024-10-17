'A+ For Achievements': Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde, Dy CMs Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar Present Mahayuti Govt's 'Report Card'

Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L), Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde (Centre), DyCM Ajit Pawar (R) | X/ @mieknathshinde

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde accused the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) of having an anti-development vision, as he presented his government’s ‘report card’ at the Maharashtra Cricket Association auditorium in Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

Shinde was addressing a press conference along with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar, and Union minister Ramdas Athawale, a day after the Election Commission announced the election schedule.

The CM said the ruling alliance was ready to go to the people’s court as he presented the report card, which compared the work done by the MVA dispensation and the current Mahayuti government.

“The MVA works with an anti-development vision,” Shinde said, accusing the opposition of defaming Maharashtra.

Under the current government, the state had made progress in areas such as inflation, foreign direct investment, low-cost housing, farmers’ development, job creation, financial aid to Dalits and self-employment, he said. The report card also mentioned Mahayuti’s “achievements” in women empowerment, health, infrastructure and rural development.

Without naming his predecessor Uddhav Thackeray or his son and former minister Aaditya Thackeray, Shinde said the cost of the metro project rose by Rs14,000 crore as Aarey car shed was opposed due to “bal hatta” (insistence of a child) and arrogance.

All development works, like the high speed Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, were stopped by the MVA government, he said.

During the programme, Fadanvis said: “Opposition parties are alleging that the state coffersare empty. On the other hand, they are promising to waive off farmers’ loans. If the coffersare empty, how can they promise loan waivers?”.

The deputy CM said Mahayuti had announced schemes after making proper financial arrangements.

Regarding the law and order situation in the state, Fadnavis, who is also the home minister, said: “The home minister during the MVA regime had to go to jail. During the MVA regime bombs were left in front of businessmen’s homes... Those who did injustice to journalists and put them behind the bars will now teach us how to maintain law and order in the state?”

Pawar, who is also the state finance minister, said the MVA was baffled by the tremendous response to their government’s schemes, like the ‘Mukhyamantri Ladki Bahin Yojana’ for providing financial assistance to women.

The initial allocation for the scheme was Rs10,000 crore, but it was raised to Rs45,000 crore, he said.

Pawar said 2.5 crore eligible women had received Rs7,500 each in five months since the scheme was launched.

Shinde asserted the schemes started by the government were not temporary.

The alliance leaders were working as a team for the common man, Shinde said.

Fadnavis accused the opposition of being the brand ambassadors of Gujarat when Maharashtra was prospering.