Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde Announces Toll Waiver For Light Motor Vehicles At All 5 Entry Points In Mumbai From Tonight; VIDEO

Mumbai: Maharashtra government has announced on Monday a complete toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai at all five toll booths, effective from 15th October (midnight of October 14 and 15 October). This decision comes just ahead of the anticipated state assembly elections, which are likely to be announced soon.

The decision, approved by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde during a cabinet meeting, is expected to bring relief to the millions of commuters traveling in and out of the city, particularly ahead of the Diwali festival. Owner of the these light motor vehicles were being charged Rs 45 for a one-way trip. Light motor vehicles includes cars, jeeps, vans, auto-rickshaw and taxis etc.

Maharashtra: CM Eknath Shinde says, "They are always used to collecting tolls; they only know how to take, not how to give. Our government is one that gives. The toll exemption announced today fulfills a long-standing demand of the people" pic.twitter.com/ux0dhvBbYh — IANS (@ians_india) October 14, 2024

According to an official, the decision of a toll waiver for light motor vehicles entering Mumbai is expected to benefit approximately 2.8 lakh vehicles daily. This decision, effective from midnight, applies to all five toll booths at Dahisar, Mulund, Thane, Airoli and Vashi. However, the toll would continue to be levied as usual for different types of heavy motor vehicles (HMVs) including large tempos, buses, goods trucks carrying essentials and other bulky vehicles.

An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) stated that approximately 360,000 vehicles traverse the toll plazas daily, with light motor vehicles constituting nearly 80% of this traffic. This high volume underscores the significant reliance on these routes for daily commuting and transport.

The toll exemption comes amid ongoing discussions regarding traffic management in Mumbai and is viewed as a strategic move by the Eknath Shinde-led government, particularly with state assembly elections on the horizon.

"Many activists had approached the court demanding the toll waiver, and it was a long-standing request from the public, ”Shinde stated after the decision. The Chief Minister emphasized that the toll waiver would not only save time and fuel but also reduce pollution levels in the city. "This is a masterstroke decision for the commuters, akin to our previous initiatives like Laadki Bahin and Laadka Bhau," Shinde added.

The announcement comes just ahead of the upcoming state assembly elections, leading to scrutiny from opposition parties. Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi criticized the move as a "desperate measure" aimed at salvaging political support. "This decision shows that the government knows their days are numbered," she posted on social media.

Meanwhile, MNS chief Raj Thackeray welcomed the decision, highlighting the longstanding efforts by his party to advocate for transparency in toll transactions. “Congratulations to my ‘Maharashtra’ soldiers. We fought hard for this demand, and now every Mumbaikar can travel toll-free,” he remarked.

An official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) noted that an average of 3.6 lakh vehicles pass through the five toll plazas each day, with around 2.8 lakh expected to benefit from the waiver. However, representatives from the transport sector expressed concerns that the decision neglects commercial vehicle operators. Bal Malkit Singh, chairman of the All India Motor Transport Congress's core committee, called for the toll waiver to extend to commercial vehicles and urged the abolition of border checkposts to further support the transport industry.

The toll booths were originally constructed by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) as part of a larger project to build flyovers in Mumbai. These toll booths were strategically placed at the city’s entry points to recover the construction costs associated with the flyovers, which aimed to alleviate traffic congestion and improve transportation efficiency in the bustling metropolis.

After this decision, demand for toll-free travel on the Bandra-Worli Sea Link and the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link has also intensified. Critics argue that the government's selective treatment of Mumbai reflects the MahaYuti coalition's anxiety over its electoral prospects in the region.

An activist, who preferred to remain anonymous, pointed out, “Why focus solely on Mumbai's entry points? There are other significant routes like the Bandra-Worli Sea Link, Mumbai-Pune Expressway, and Mumbai-Nagpur Expressway that deserve attention. If the government is genuinely committed to public welfare, this should be a comprehensive, pan-Maharashtra policy.”