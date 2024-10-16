'Paras Mhambrey Returns Home': Mumbai Indians Bring Back Ex-India Bowling Coaching For IPL 2025

Former India medium-pacer Paras Mhambrey is back in his hometown, Mumbai, after years away, rejoining the Mumbai Indians (MI) coaching crew ahead of IPL 2025.

Mhambrey, who previously guided India’s pace attack and played a pivotal role in their T20 World Cup 2024 win, will now team up with Lasith Malinga, MI’s current bowling coach.

It’s like a homecoming for Mhambrey, who had earlier been a key figure during MI’s IPL and Champions League victories.

Interestingly, MI seems to be on a reunion tour—bringing back Mahela Jayawardene as head coach, replacing Mark Boucher, whose last two IPL seasons didn’t go as planned.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Read Also Mahela Jayawardene Returns To Mumbai Indians As Head Coach After Disastrous IPL 2024

The franchise is desperate to get back to its winning ways by reinstating its original brains trust and reverting to the tried and tested formula.

Here's MI's Dream Team for IPL 2025:

Mahela Jayawardene - Head Coach

Kieron Pollard - Batting Coach

Lasith Malinga - Bowling Coach

Paras Mhambrey - Assistant Coach

James Pamment - Fielding Coach

Mhambrey, a right-arm medium pacer from Mumbai, made his international debut for India back in 1996 and earned quite a reputation winning domestic titles with his home state.

Now, with years of experience as the former India bowling coach, he’s all set to don the iconic Blue and Gold once again. MI fans, watch out—it’s going to be a blast!