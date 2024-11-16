 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis Bats For BJP's Narendra Mehta, Praises His Role In Mira Bhayandar's Development In Special Video
Showering praises for his dedicated efforts towards the all-round development of the twin-city, Fadnavis said that Mehta apart from being on the forefront to resolve local issues, has also played a crucial role in bringing projects like Metro Rail, augmentation of water supply and upgrading the connectivity infrastructure by constructing a network of cement-concrete (CC) roads.

Suresh GolaniUpdated: Saturday, November 16, 2024, 04:25 PM IST
article-image
Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis (L) & BJP's Narendra Mehta (R) |

Mira Bhayandar: Deputy chief minister and senior BJP leader-Devendra Media took to social media by uploading a video message in support of Maha-Yuti (MY) candidate Narendra Mehta (BJP) who is the poll arena from the Mira Bhayandar (145) assembly constituency.

Showering praises for his dedicated efforts towards the all-round development of the twin-city, Fadnavis said that Mehta apart from being on the forefront to resolve local issues, has also played a crucial role in bringing projects like Metro Rail, augmentation of water supply and upgrading the connectivity infrastructure by constructing a network of cement-concrete (CC) roads.

In his message, Fadnavis further stated that in order to pick-up the pace of infrastructure development projects and enhance amenities in the twin-city, Mehta has been aptly selected as the BJP candidate to represent the Maha-Yuti alliance which has support of partners including- Shiv Sena (Shinde camp), Republican Party of India (RPI), Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar), Lahuji Shakti Sena and Jogendra Kawade-led Peoples Republican Party (PRP).

"Myself, Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar are firmly in support of Mehta," he said while signing off with an appeal to the electorate to vote Narendra Mehta and ensure his victory by a thumping majority which will help the Maha-Yuti alliance in retaining power in the state which will continue with its citizen-friendly schemes and empower all segments of the society.

Notably, a fierce triangular contest between Mehta (BJP), MVA’s Muzaffar Hussain (Congress) and sitting legislator- Geeta Jain (independent) is on the cards. Elections are scheduled to be held on 20, November and counting will begin three days later on 23, November. 

