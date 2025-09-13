Indian Railways Announces 20 Puja Special Services And Extends LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul, LTT-Saharsa Specials Trains For Diwali–Chhath Festival Rush

Indian Railways to operate festival special trains for Diwali–Chhath 2025 | Representational Image

Railways will run 20 services of Hadapsar - Danapur-Hadapsar Puja Special Trains and extend the run of LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul & LTT-Saharsa Special trains to clear the extra rush of the passengers desiring to travel during the Diwali / Chhat Puja festival season.

Details of 20 services of Hadapsar - Danapur-Hadapsar Puja Special Trains

Hadapsar - Danapur- Hadapsar Weekly Special (20 Services)

03214 Weekly Special will leave Hadapsar at 06.45 hrs every Monday from 29.09.2025 to 01.12.2025 and will arrive Danapur at 19.45 hrs next day

03213 Weekly Special will leave Danapur at 21.00 hrs every Saturday from 27.09.2025 to 29.11.2025 and will arrive Hadapsar at 04.15 hrs third day

Halts: Daund Chord Line, Ahmednagar, Belapur, Kopargaon, Manmad, Bhusaval, Khandwa, Itarsi, Madan Mahal, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Prayagraj Chheoki, Mirzapur, Pt.Deendayal Upadhyay Junction, Buxar and Ara.

Composition: Eight AC 3-Tier Economy, 8 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second Class, 1 General Second class cum Guard’s Brake Van & 1 Generator Car.

Details of extension of services of LTT-Dhanbad, LTT-Raxaul & LTT-Saharsa Special trains

LTT Mumbai-Dhanbad - LTT Mumbai Weekly Specials (18 Services)

03380 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Dhanbad Weekly Special running every Thursday, earlier notified to run upto 02.10.2025 has now been extended from 09.10.2025 to 04.12.2025. (9 Services)

03379 Dhanbad - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special, running every Tuesday, earlier notified to run up to 30.09.2025, has now been extended from 07.10.2025 to 02.12.2025. (9 Services)

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier, Six AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator car.

LTT Mumbai-Raxaul- LTT Mumbai Weekly Specials (20 Services)

05558 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Raxaul Weekly Special running every Thursday, earlier notified to run upto 26.06.2025 has now been extended from 25.09.2025 to 27.11.2025. (10 Services)

05557 Raxaul - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special, running every Tuesday, earlier notified to run up to 24.06.2025, has now been extended from 23.09.2025 to 25.11.2025. (10 Services)

Composition: One First cum AC 2 - Tier, Two AC 2-Tier, Six AC 3-Tier, 7 Sleeper Class, 4 General Second class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator car.

LTT Mumbai-Saharsa- LTT Mumbai Weekly Specials (22 Trips)

05586 Lokmanya Tilak Terminus - Saharsa Weekly Special running every Sunday, earlier notified to run upto 29.06.2025 has now been extended from 21.09.2025 to 30.11.2025. (11 Services)

05585 Saharsa - Lokmanya Tilak Terminus Weekly Special, running every Friday, earlier notified to run up to 27.06.2025, has now been extended from 19.09.2025 to 28.11.2025. (11 Services)

Composition: Two AC 2-Tier, Five AC 3-Tier, Two AC 3-Tier Economy, 6 Sleeper Class, 5 General Second class, 1 Second Seating cum Guard’s brake van and 1 Generator car.

There will be no change in timings and halts of Train nos-03380/03379, 05558/05557 & 05586/05585.

Reservation: Bookings for Special train no: 03214 and extended trips of Special train nos: 03380, 05558 & 05586 will open on 15.09.2025 at all computerised reservation centres and on website http://www.irctc.co.in.

Bookings for Unreserved Coaches can be done through UTS system with normal charges for unreserved accommodation as applicable for superfast Mail/Express trains.

For detailed timings at halts of these special trains please visit www.enquiry.indianrail.gov.in or download NTES App

Passengers are requested to avail the special train services.

