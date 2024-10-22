Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Congress, Shiv Sena-UBT Downplay Seat-Sharing Dispute; MVA Decision Expected Today

Mahavikas Aghadi | File Pic

Mumbai: All talk of the camaraderie between the Congress and the Shiv Sena – partners in the Maha Vikas Aghadi -- has proved hollow, with both sides refusing to mend their respective ways, thereby delaying the announcement of the division of seats among the three partners. Finally, with the two allies having denied any major conflict over seat-sharing, an announcement is now likely to be made on Tuesday.

About The Ongoing Squabble

The ongoing squabble has revealed the cracks within, as it was being said that the MVA had reached consensus on 260 seats. But this figure came down to 210 on Monday. The Congress announced it had finalised its plan for 96 seats by Monday evening, and that the dispute with the Sena was over four or five seats. But Sena leaders say there were 12 seats in dispute.

Meanwhile, Congress leaders are reportedly trying to resolve the seat distribution dispute through discussions with NCP (SCP) chief Sharad Pawar and Sena UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray. On Monday, news about the Sena planning to contest all the 288 seats on its own created a flutter in political circles but it was short-lived, as the party quickly denied any such move. The Congress high command is believed to have asked its leader Vijay Wadettiwar to make the party stand clear. Rejecting any Plan B, he said the MVA was going to finalise the deal by Tuesday in Mumbai. Wadettiwar told mediapersons in Delhi, “By tomorrow evening, we will finalise 17 seats. There are issues on six or seven seats in Vidarbha, and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since there are three parties sharing 288 seats, it took a little time.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On #MaharashtraElection2024, Congress leader and Maharashtra LoP Vijay Wadettiwar says, "...By tomorrow evening, we will finalise the 17 seats. There are issues on 6-7 seats in Vidarbha and that too will be resolved. We are going to contest as Aghadi...Since there… pic.twitter.com/I5ZlCsX8cm — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

The Congress election incharge for the assembly elections, Ramesh Chennithala, denied reports of differences among the INDIA bloc partners in Maharashtra in the MVA, claiming that they were united.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress' in-charge for Maharashtra, Ramesh Chennithala says, "...There are no differences (in Maha Vikas Aghadi). We are united. Talks are going on regarding seats, it will be resolved soon. We have a CEC meeting today..."#MaharashtraAssemblyElections2024 pic.twitter.com/bCuobZCk2s — ANI (@ANI) October 21, 2024

The Congress had two crucial meetings in Delhi – that of the screening committee and the central election committee, to finalise the list of the candidates. Speaking after the meetings, MPCC chief Nana Patole stated that discussions regarding 96 seats had been completed, and further talks will take place on Tuesday with Sharad Pawar and Uddhav Thackeray.

Addressing rumours of the Shiv Sena leaving the alliance, he said, “There is no truth to that; the BJP is deliberately trying to spread misunderstanding about the opposition parties. Out of fear of defeat, the BJP is playing such games. The Congress has made no such statements. All our efforts are focused on bringing the Maha Vikas Aghadi to power in Maharashtra.”

About The Dispute

The dispute with Shiv Sena pertains to seat allocation in Vidarbha, where the Congress has an edge compared to its two allies. The party doesnʼt want to accommodate the Shiv Sena in the east Vidarbha region it is said. Incidentally, Patole belongs to Bhandara, from the same region. There are reports of disputes over nearly 12 seats in Vidarbha. Additionally, sources indicate that Congress is aggressively seeking certain seats in Mumbai.

On Monday afternoon, there was tension when electronic media channels ran reports of Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis having a meeting with Uddhav Thackeray and MP Sanjay Raut reportedly having met Home Minister Amit Shah. Both the Congress and Shiv Sena termed the reports as baseless, with some choice words from Raut. Both the parties blamed the BJP for spreading such ‘newsʼ.

Raut said these news items were just rumours being spread by the ruling sideʼs media machinery. “We know who is doing it and why. We too have our own small ‘Pegasus' set-up which keeps us informed,’’ said the MP, referring to the Israeli spyware controversy