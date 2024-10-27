Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BMC Projects Face Delays Due To Model Code Of Conduct Enforcement

BMC HEADQUARTERS | File pic

Mumbai: As the state assembly elections draw near, many civic projects are facing delays due to the enforcement of the model code of conduct (MCC) Some of the projects includes restoration work of historic Bangana tank, implementation of the hawkers policy, finalised the hoardings policy, desalination plant and procurement of 'Automated Ambient Air quality Survey' mobile vans.

The BMC had initiated a tender process for various infrastructure and beautification projects last month. However, before completing the tendering and issuing work orders, the MCC came into effect on October 15. At that time, the civic body was also in the process of finalising a policy for 'Outdoor a

Advertisement Displays' and establishing a new town vending committee to implement the long-pending hawkers policy. According to civic sources, these projects will proceed only after the state assembly elections.

The civic authorities have divided the Banganga tank restoration contract in Walkeshwar into three segments: desilting, heritage work, and illumination. The tendering process has been delayed by the MCC, pushing the start of actual work to December and posing a challenge for the BMC to meet the March 2025 deadline.

Additionally, the BMC's plan to procure four mobile vans for air quality surveys is stalled in the tendering process, leaving them with only one van for monitoring across the city. Furthermore, the process to invite fresh tenders for the ambitious desalination plant at Manori, which aims to add 200 million litres of water to the city’s daily supply, has been put on hold until after the elections, said a senior civic official.

The other two major policies aimed at addressing the long-standing issues of illegal hoardings and hawkers in the city are expected to gain momentum after the elections.

The BMC was set to hold a hearing on the new draft policy for outdoor advertisement displays, created after the tragic Ghatkopar billboard crash that killed 17 people.

However, the hearing will now occur only after the election process is complete. Additionally, the results of the elections for hawker representatives on the Town Vending Committee will guide the implementation of the hawkers’ policy.

Additionally, many civic projects in the wards have slowed down as over 12,000 employees and officials are occupied with election duties, according to civic sources.