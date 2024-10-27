Mumbai: BMC Issues Stop Work Notices To 2 Construction Sites In Andheri For Violating Dust Mitigation Measures

BMC | File pic

Mumbai: The BMC has issued stop work notice to two construction sites in Andheri area for failing to adhere to dust mitigation measures. This marks the civic body’s first enforcement action this year to prevent air pollution in the city.

The special squad at the ward level has initiated inspections of construction sites to ensure compliance with anti-pollution guidelines. The notice, issued by Assistant Municipal Commissioner Manish Valunju of the K East ward, has been obtained by the Free Press Journal (FPJ). It addresses the violations of anti-pollution guidelines found at the construction sites located at Sahar Village, JB Nagar, Andheri East and another site at Vile Parle East.

The notice issued under Section 354 A states that the developers have to immediately stop construction and submit the necessary approved permission within 24 hours. If not complied with, all materials and equipment on-site will be removed at their risk and cost without further notice.

The air quality in the city has worsened following the shift in wind patterns after the monsoon. Over the past two years, it has become clear that air quality consistently declines between November and February. Dust arising from construction sites, construction debris, road dust, usage of unclean fuels in restaurants etc were found to be the main source of increasing air pollution in the city. To combat this issue, the civic body developed a mitigation plan that includes 27 mandatory guidelines for construction sites in October 2023.

In the first week of October the civic authorities informed developers to implement necessary measures to prevent air pollution at their construction sites once again this year. However, many officials and civic staff are currently occupied with election duties for the upcoming state assembly elections has affected the inspection work in some of the civic wards.