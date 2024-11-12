Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Pankaja Munde Reflects On Lok Sabha Poll Loss, Says She Didn't Feel Bad About It

BJP Leader Pankaja Munde | Twitter

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: BJP leader Pankaja Munde has said that she contested the Lok Sabha election from the Beed constituency this year against her wish and did not feel bad about her loss. “I did not cry then, but cried when someone died by suicide after my loss,” she said.

Munde, the BJP general secretary, lost to the Congress’ Bajrang Sonawane by about 6,500 votes in the general election. Now canvassing for her cousin NCP leader ~ Dhananjay Munde for the assembly polls, the BJP MLC on Sunday said that while seeking votes for him, she felt like she was receiving a “send-off party” and was being freed of a responsibility.

BJP Leader Pankaja Munde On Her Cousin

Appealing to people to vote for her cousin, she said, “Dhananjay is a sitting MLA here. People will look for the BJP’s lotus symbol on the EVM. People should keep the lotus in their mind and press the button for the clock (NCP symbol). I don't feel anything about the (Parli) constituency going to Dhananjay in seat-sharing because I am an MLC now, and we have spent a lot of energy against each other;” she said addressing a public meeting on Monday.

She said, “Many families in this country are fighting against each other. The level of politics has been lowered by many. In this election, we need to show that we are united. This is a fight for respect not money or power.