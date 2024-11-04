Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature As Independent From Borivali

BJP Leader Gopal Shetty | File Pic

Mumbai: BJP leader Gopal Shetty on Monday announced the withdrawal of his candidature as independent from Maharashtra's Boriwali Assembly seat.

Gopal Shetty, two-time MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, had rebelled against the BJP after it gave ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay to contest from the seat.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On Rebels

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that the rebels are also their people and exuded confidence that the party will be successful in making everyone understand.

"They (rebels) are also our own people, it is our duty to make them understand, sometimes there is a lot of anger but they have formed their mindset in the larger interest of the party, I am confident that we will be successful in making everyone understand," Fadnavis said on November 2.

The BJP has fielded Sanjay Upadhyay from Boriwali, replacing sitting MLA Sunil Rane.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The state assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

According to the BJP leaders, earlier Gopalji Shetty had met Devendraji Fadnavis and others leaders and assured them that he would not do anything that would harm the party.

Tweet Of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

"I will never leave BJP. Gopalji Shetty has given this testimony after meeting Devendraji Fadnavis and Shivprakashji that he will not do anything that will harm the party," BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde had said on X.

Shetty won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019 but was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections. The seat was won by senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is now Union minister.

Shetty also represented Borivali Assembly seat in 2004 and 2009. He was also corporator from the area for several years.

