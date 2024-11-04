 Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature As Independent From Borivali
e-Paper Get App
HomeMumbaiMaharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature As Independent From Borivali

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature As Independent From Borivali

Gopal Shetty, two-time MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, had rebelled against the BJP after it gave ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay to contest from the seat.

ANIUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 12:04 PM IST
article-image
BJP Leader Gopal Shetty | File Pic

Mumbai: BJP leader Gopal Shetty on Monday announced the withdrawal of his candidature as independent from Maharashtra's Boriwali Assembly seat.

Gopal Shetty, two-time MP from Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat, had rebelled against the BJP after it gave ticket to Sanjay Upadhyay to contest from the seat.

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis On Rebels

Earlier, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis had said that the rebels are also their people and exuded confidence that the party will be successful in making everyone understand.

FPJ Shorts
Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too
Shah Rukh Khan Quit Smoking: Here's 5 Effective Ways How You Can Too
AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access
AP TET Results 2024 Declared At aptet.apcfss.in; Step-By-Step Guide To Access
'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi
'Shameful, Wannabe': Pakistani Actress Sonya Hussaiyn SLAMMED For Celebrating Diwali, Wearing Bindi
Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial Test
Ishan Kishan Escapes Punishment, India A Players Cleared Of Ball Tampering During 1st Unofficial Test
Read Also
'We Will Not Tolerate Dissent': BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Warns Rebels Of Suspension Ahead...
article-image

"They (rebels) are also our own people, it is our duty to make them understand, sometimes there is a lot of anger but they have formed their mindset in the larger interest of the party, I am confident that we will be successful in making everyone understand," Fadnavis said on November 2.

The BJP has fielded Sanjay Upadhyay from Boriwali, replacing sitting MLA Sunil Rane.

Monday is the last day for withdrawing nominations. The state assembly elections will be held on November 20 and votes will be counted on November 23.

According to the BJP leaders, earlier Gopalji Shetty had met Devendraji Fadnavis and others leaders and assured them that he would not do anything that would harm the party.

Read Also
Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP MLC Prasad Lad Extends Support To MNS Candidate Amit...
article-image

Tweet Of BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde

"I will never leave BJP. Gopalji Shetty has given this testimony after meeting Devendraji Fadnavis and Shivprakashji that he will not do anything that will harm the party," BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde had said on X.

Shetty won the Mumbai North Lok Sabha seat in 2014 and 2019 but was denied a ticket in the 2024 general elections. The seat was won by senior BJP leader Piyush Goyal, who is now Union minister.

Shetty also represented Borivali Assembly seat in 2004 and 2009. He was also corporator from the area for several years.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Top Cop Rashmi Shukla, Accused Of Phone-Tapping By Oppn,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Top Cop Rashmi Shukla, Accused Of Phone-Tapping By Oppn,...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature As Independent...

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: BJP Leader Gopal Shetty Withdraws Candidature As Independent...

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Officials Booked For Negligence After 6-Year-Old Drowns In Open...

Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation Officials Booked For Negligence After 6-Year-Old Drowns In Open...

Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert

Consumer Connect: 'Clarity Needed On 500sgmt Real Estate Projects,' Says Expert

'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts

'Bomb Hoaxes Could Be A Deliberate Attempt To Destabilise India's Economy,' Say Aviation Experts