'We Will Not Tolerate Dissent': BJP Leader Chandrashekhar Bawankule Warns Rebels Of Suspension Ahead Of Maharashtra Assembly Election

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule | ANI

On the final day for filing nomination papers, both official and rebel candidates from the BJP submitted their nominations, heightening tensions within the party. The BJP is making vigorous efforts to quell the dissent.

BJP state president Chandrashekhar Bawankule has issued a direct warning to rebel candidates, stating that those who do not withdraw their nominations will be suspended from the party for six years, effectively closing party doors to them with no possibility of reversing the decision. Bawankule expressed confidence that over 90% of the rebels will withdraw their nominations.

Meanwhile, senior BJP leader and rebel candidate from the Borivali assembly constituency, Gopal Shetty, appears determined to contest as an independent. Bawankule expressed hope that Shetty, too, will eventually withdraw his nomination, though it remains to be seen what decision he will ultimately make.

Additionally, a meeting between CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis took place at Varsha Bungalow on Sunday, lasting over three hours. According to sources, the discussion focused on managing the situation with rebel candidates. They also discussed the Mahim constituency, where Amit Thackeray is contesting with BJP support. Discussion on the Andheri constituency was also held.