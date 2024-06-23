Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: 'All Are Equal Stakeholders In Opposition Alliance,' Says Shiv Sena UBT Leader Sanjay Raut Ahead Of Polls

PTI

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Saturday said seat-sharing talks have not commenced among the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) allies for the Maharashtra assembly polls scheduled later this year, and asserted that all are equal stakeholders in the opposition alliance.

Talking to reporters, Raut said the MVA contested the Lok Sabha polls unitedly and showed to the world how Maharashtra stopped the BJP from getting a full majority.

“Seat-sharing talks have not yet commenced - neither with the NCP (SP) nor the Congress. So the question of who will contest how many seats doesn't arise. All are equal stakeholders,” he said.

“There are 288 (assembly) seats. There will be no shortage of seats for anyone. Everyone will contest comfortably,” Raut said.

The Backdrop Of Sanjay Raut's Remarks

His remarks came in the backdrop of an NCP (SP) party leader quoted its chief Sharad Pawar as saying that his party agreed to contest fewer seats than its MVA allies during the Lok Sabha elections but the situation would be different in the assembly polls.

Raut said that in the Lok Sabha polls, the strike rate of NCP (SP) was the highest as it won eight of the 10 seats it contested. The Shiv Sena (UBT) won nine of the 21 seats, but it was the most targeted party by the opposition, he claimed.

Maharashtra Unit Of BJP Holds A Marathon Meeting In Mumbai

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra unit of the BJP held a marathon meeting in Mumbai to discuss strategy for the upcoming state assembly elections, sources said on Saturday. During the meeting held on Friday night, discussions were held for five hours on how to plan the election campaign and finalise the strategy, they said.

Talking about the meeting, a BJP source said, “Our first meeting, which lasted for five hours, discussed the preliminary blueprint prepared for the assembly polls. The action plan will be finalised soon and more meetings have been planned.”