'Will Break Like Shiv Sena & NCP': Sanjay Raut Warns Nitish Kumar, Chandrababu Naidu, Says JDU & TDP Will Split 'If BJP Candidate Sits On Lok Sabha Speaker's Post'

UBT MP Sanjay Raut | PTI

Mumbai: UBT MP Sanjay Raut has claimed that if Chandrababu Naidu, Telgu Desam Party (TDP) gives its candidate for the post of Loksabha speaker then India alliance can discuss among themselves to support the TDP candidate. Raut also claimed that BJP may break TDP, JDU and Chirag Paswan's party. After appointment of BJP'S MP on Loksabha speaker post.

Raut was speaking to media on Sunday morning. "BJP has history of deceiving alliance parties. I have heard that one of the NDA alliance party has sought post of Loksabha speaker. If BJP'S candidate sits on the Loksabha speaker's post. JDU and TDP parties will break like Shivsena and NCP parties were broken in Maharashtra. Vidhansabha speaker Rahul Narwekar had given the verdict contrary to the Supreme court directions."

He also claimed deputy speaker post should get by the opposition parties. He further said "I learnt that TDP wanted Loksabha speaker post. Naidu has put condition before joining NDA alliance. So Modi and Shah can break his party."

"There is not situation like 2014 and 2019 at that time BJP was in full power. As Rahul Gandhi said we can pull government at any time. NDA government is not strong. We can show our majority in the Parliament. Citizens have rejected Modi and did not give majority in the government. People have defeated dictatorship and anti constitution stand therefore it is need to select speaker post in Loksabha carefully" Raut added.

When Raut was asked about Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat in Nagpur but he didn't meet RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat.

"RSS should take responsibility of saving democracy and constitution in India. Nation bear loss in last ten years. Modi Shah could damage democracy and constitution because they had support of RSS now RSS can rectify it's mistake." Said Raut.

Raut claimed that BJP MPs have not elected Modi as their leader in parliamentary board meeting. If proposal was put situation may have been different. It is serious issue. But Modi was elected in NDA's parliamentary board meeting. Modi will remain PM for few days.