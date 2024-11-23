 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: UP CM Yogi Adityanath Hails Mahayuti Alliance For 'Historic Victory,' Says 'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai'; VIDEO
As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to retain the power in Maharashtra with record number of seats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the "historic victory," saying "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai". Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

ANIUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 05:40 PM IST
article-image
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath | IANS

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh), November 23: As the BJP-led Mahayuti alliance is poised to retain the power in Maharashtra with record number of seats, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath hailed the "historic victory," saying "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai". Mahayuti has won or is ahead in 230 out of 288 seats in the Maharashtra assembly polls. The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi has won or is leading on 50 seats.

In a post on X UP CM wrote, "Hearty congratulations to BJP-Mahayuti for the historic victory in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections-2024! Under the leadership and guidance of the Honorable Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji, there is the blessing of the people for security, prosperity and good governance."

"Hearty congratulations to all the officials and workers of BJP for this historic victory of Maharashtra and greetings to the people!" In his post CM Yogi also mentioned the slogan "Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai" which used extensively by Mahayuti alliance, during the poll campaign.

Adityanath, who's was BJP's star campaigner coined the 'Batenge Toh Katenge' slogan, drawing sharp reactions from the opposition for allegedly having communal tone.

Later, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who led Mahayuti's Maharashtra campaign, tweaked Yogi's slogan and came up with "'Ek Hai Toh Safe Hai', accusing the Congress of trying to divide OBCs, SCs, and STs. Meanwhile, BJP general secretary Vinod Tawde said that the credit should go to the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Tawde reaffirmed Prime Minister Modi's enduring popularity in Maharashtra, stating that it remains a key factor in the state's political landscape. He said that the BJP's ambitious slogan of "400 Paar" in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections made the voters overconfident, but reassured that the situation is now being addressed.

article-image

Speaking to mediapersons in Mumbai this morning, Tawde said that the Mahayuti already crossed the halfway mark in Maharashtra as a result of the indirect and direct benefits and schemes provided by the government in the state. As the Sena-BJP-NCP celebrate all eyes will now be on who will assume the post of CM of the state.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

