Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Vikramgad Constituency: Candidates, Parties, Past Results, Winners, Losers, And Vote Shares

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, Vikramgad Constituency | FPJ

Vikramgad is a significant constituency in the Palghar district of Maharashtra, known for its rural and tribal demographics. The political landscape here is often shaped by local issues, with strong competition between regional and national parties.

Historical Background of Vikramgad Constituency

Vikramgad has witnessed a number of close electoral battles, with the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) being the main contenders in recent years. The region has a considerable tribal population, and both parties have tried to address local concerns and gain the support of these communities. Historically, the NCP has held a strong position in the area, but the BJP has increasingly gained ground in the past elections.

Past Results

In the 2014 Maharashtra Assembly elections, the BJP secured a victory in Vikramgad, with the NCP closely trailing.

In 2019, the BJP managed to retain the seat, strengthening its presence in the constituency.

129-Vikramgad constituency 2019 election results |

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 Candidates

For the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the key candidates contesting from Vikramgad are:

Harishchandra Bhoye (BJP): A prominent leader from the Bharatiya Janata Party, Bhoye is contesting with the aim of retaining the seat for BJP. His focus on tribal welfare and rural development has earned him significant support in the region.

Sunil Chandrakant (NCP-SP): Representing the NCP-Samajwadi Party (NCP-SP) alliance, Sunil Chandrakant is a strong challenger in Vikramgad. His local connections and alliance with the Samajwadi Party could prove crucial in securing the tribal vote.

Electoral Outlook for 2024

The contest between Harishchandra Bhoye of BJP and Sunil Chandrakant of NCP-SP is expected to be competitive. BJP has consolidated its position in the area in recent years, but the NCP-SP alliance is aiming to reclaim the seat with a focus on local issues and support from the tribal communities. This election will be crucial in determining the political direction of the constituency.