 Maharashtra Assembly Election Results 2024: NCP-SP Leader & Actor Swara Bhasker's Husband Fahad Ahmad Leads In Anushakti Nagar Against Nawab Malik's Daughter Sana
In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Nawab Malik defeated Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate by 12,751 votes in the constituency. Malik got 65217 votes while Kate got 52466 votes.

Vinay MishraUpdated: Saturday, November 23, 2024, 11:12 AM IST
Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sana Malik vs Fahad Ahmad | FPJ

The counting of votes for the Maharashtra Assembly elections is underway. In Mumbai's Anushakti Nagar seat, NCP (Sharad Pawar faction) candidate Fahad Ahmad, who is also the husband of actress Swara Bhasker, is leading after nine rounds of counting.

Maharashtra's former minister Nawab Malik's daughter and NCP candidate, Sana Malik, has secured 23166 votes while Fahad Ahmad has gained 29585 votes.

The results will become clearer with subsequent rounds of counting. Both Fawad and Sana are contesting their first elections. Both candidates rigorously campaigned to sway voters in their favour. Fahad's wife, Swara, was seen campaigning for her husband.

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election Results 2024 are set to be declared on Saturday, November 23. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT).

