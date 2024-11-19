Anushakti Nagar, Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sana Malik Looks To Continue Father's Legacy

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Sana Malik vs Fahad Ahmad | FPJ

Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Election 2024 is just around the corner. All eyes are on the big fight between the ruling Mahayuti, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde (Shiv Sena - Shinde) alongwith Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis (BJP), Ajit Pawar (NCP); and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) led by Sharad Pawar (NCP-Sharad Pawar) and Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena-UBT). Anushakti Nagar Assembly constituency is one of the key constituencies everyone has their eyes on. Anushakti Nagar assembly constituency falls in Mumbai South Central Lok Sabha constituency.

Anushakti Nagar constituency is one of the 288 seats from the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly up for grabs. The constituency, designated by number 172, falls in Mumbai Suburban District.

Anushakti Nagar, the general category constituency, is currently represented in Maharashtra Legislative Assembly by Nawab Malik from NCP (Ajit Pawar).

But this time, his daughter Sana Malik is in the fray. Against him is Nationalist Congress Party's (Sharad Pawar) Fahad Ahmad.

In Maharashtra Legislative Assembly Elections 2019, Nawab Malik defeated Shiv Sena's Tukaram Kate by 12,751 votes. Malik got 65217 votes while Kate got 52466 votes.

In 2014 Maharashtra elections, Tukaram Kate registered victory against Nawab Malik.

As per latest numbers from Election Commission Anushakti Nagar constituency has 2,69,069 voters.

Current situation in Maharashtra assembly:

Currently, the ruling dispensation in Maharashtra has 202 MLAs with it. Out of these, BJP has 102 seats, NCP (Ajit Pawar) has 40, Shiv Sena (Shinde) has 38 and other parties have 22.

The Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) has 69 seats in its kitty. Out of these, Congress has 37, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 16, NCP (Sharad Pawar) has 12 while other parties have six seats. Fifteen seats are vacant.