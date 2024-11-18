 Maharashtra Elections 2024: 'Popularity Of MVA Leaders At Its Peak, BJP Is Scared,' Says Shiv Sena (UBT) Spokesperson Anand Dubey; VIDEO
Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that the BJP is scared and claimed that the popularity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders is at its peak. The Shiva Sena leader also alleged that there's infighting in the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

ANI
Updated: Monday, November 18, 2024, 04:49 PM IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra), November 18: Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson Anand Dubey said that the BJP is scared and claimed that the popularity of the Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders is at its peak. The Shiva Sena leader also alleged that there's infighting in the BJP ahead of the Maharashtra assembly elections.

"We should proudly say that we are Hindus...Our Hindutva is not fake like theirs (BJP), 'batenge toh katenge', why don't they say 'Padhenge toh badhenge'? Who are those whom they want to divide?... The popularity of Maha Vikas Aghadi leaders is at its peak. BJP is scared...There is infighting in BJP and there will be a fight between Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis for the LoP post," Anand Dubey told ANI.

Meanwhile, BJP National President JP Nadda on Monday took a jibe at the Maha Vikas Aghadi, accusing them of doing "appeasement politics" and providing reservation on the basis of religion if they came to power in the upcoming assembly polls in Maharashtra.

While speaking to ANI following his public address in Navi Mumbai, Nadda targeted the MVA coalition for promoting divisive politics and being primarily focused on gaining power.

The BJP leader contrasted the MVA's approach with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's governance model, emphasising the principles of unity and inclusive development.

"As far as Maha Vikas Aghadi is concerned, they have no issues. They are just eager to come to power. They form all their schemes for that. They have divided people. Those who do not believe in the Constitution of Babasaheb Ambedkar, those who do appeasement politics, and those who speak about reservation on the basis of religion--they divide people. PM Modi's mantra is Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas," Nadda said.

Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024: Priyanka vs Kangana Road Shows In Nagpur Gets Polarisation At...
Campaigning for the 288 assembly seats in Maharashtra has intensified, with both the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) making efforts to win over voters. The polls are scheduled for November 20, with counting to take place on November 23.

(Disclaimer: Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

