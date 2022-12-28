Maharashtra Assembly condemns demand by Karnataka minister & MLA for declaring Mumbai as union territory

Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Nagpur: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday condemned the statements by the Karnataka minister CN Ashwatha Narayan and legislator Laxman Savadi that the Centre should declare Mumbai as union territory.

He said that the state government will send letters to the Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the Karnataka Government conveying the state government’s strong protest.

Fadnavis said in his reply to the leader of opposition Ajit Pawar who claimed such statements should be condemned, especially after the Maharashtra Legislature unanimously passed a resolution on Tuesday with a resolve to pursue legal case in the Supreme Court for the inclusion of Marathi speaking 865 villages ad Belgaum Bidar, Karwar, Nipani and Bhalki cities in Maharashtra.

‘’Maharashtra Legislature has passed the resolution as per the state government’s claim made on border issue in the Supreme Court. No new claim was made in the resolution. It is true that at the meeting convened by the Union Home Minister Amit Shah with the chief ministers of Maharashtra and Karnataka it was decided that both states will refrain from making any new claim. Maharashtra is following as decided in the meeting but Karnataka is not doing so. Mumbai belongs to Maharashtra and it does not belong to anyone’s father. No one’s claim in this regard will be entertained. As this House we condemn the statement of the Karnataka minister,’’ said Fadnavis.

‘’Karnataka Minister's statement claiming Mumbai is wrong. We condemn it, as it is a violation of what they (Karnataka) agreed to before the Home Minister. It will be communicated to the Home Minister as it is not good for the bilateral relations of the two states. These things will also be brought to the notice of the Union Home Minister. The request will be made to the Union Home Minister to give a stern warning to Karnataka,’’ said Fadnavis.

Pawar raised the issue, saying that the state government should warn the Karnataka minister and a legislator who demanded that Mumbai be declared union territory. The government should take an aggressive stand to convey that such incidents will not be tolerated again.

‘’Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister should strongly protest the statements of the Karnataka government," said Pawar. He claimed that ‘’Laxman Savadi of Karnataka has rubbed salt in the wounds of Marathi speaking people by saying that Mumbai is a part of Karnataka.’’

Meanwhile, Shiv Sena Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray MP Sanjay Raut reiterated that the Centre should declare the disputed area (Karnataka occupied Maharashtra) as the union territory as the Marathi speaking people have been oppressed for the last 75 years.