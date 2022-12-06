Mumbai: Ajit Pawar condemns cowardly attack on Maharashtra vehicles in Karnataka

Ajit Pawar | File

Mumbai: Leader of Opposition Ajit Pawar has strongly condemned the cowardly attack on Maharashtra vehicles by Kannada goons in the Marathi-speaking Belgaum area.

‘’The attack on Maharashtra's vehicles is an attack on Maharashtra's self-esteem. Attempts to create terror in the minds of Marathi speakers in the border areas through such a cowardly attack will never succeed. The Maharashtra government should not tolerate such cowardly attacks. The Maharashtra government and the ruling parties should give up their callous and finger-pointing stance. Mere protest will not work,’’ said Pawar.

He asked the Shinde Fadnavis government to show the courage to take an aggressive stand and give a befitting reply to the Karnataka government.

‘’These things are happening only because of the support of the Karnataka government. The Maharashtra government should take a strong stand in this regard. The Central Government should reprimand the Chief Minister of Karnataka. For the protection of Marathi people, the opposition party and the proud citizens of Maharashtra stand firmly behind them in the border areas for their identity,’’ said Pawar.

‘’The ruling alliance should also do their duty. Under no circumstances should inappropriate and cowardly attacks be tolerated in the border areas. This is the time to show unity of Maharashtra, noted Pawar.