Maharashtra: Amit Shah to visit the state this week for Pune’s byelections 

Mumbai: Union Home Minister and senior BJP leader Amit Shah is all set to visit Maharashtra for two days on February 18th and 19th.

During his visit to the state Shah will hold government and political functions in Nagpur, Pune, and Kolhapur. As far as Pune is concerned, his visit holds significance as two assembly byelections of Kasaba Peth and Chinchwad in Pune district are scheduled by the end of this month and BJP’s prestige is at stake. He is likely to take stock of the situation in the region where BJP lost two legislative council constituencies recently in the state.

Amit Shah in Nagpur, Pune

Shah will be present in Nagpur on February 18 where he will visit Dikshabhumi and RSS headquarters. Later in the afternoon on the same day, he will fly to Pune where a number of functions are scheduled.

In Pune, the Union Home Minister, will meet daughters of martyred police officials from Jammu and Kashmir. He will also release a book on the lives of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and himself. Shah will then address BJP party workers present at the event.

On 19th morning, he will inaugurate 'Shivsrushti' on the occasion of King Shivaji's birth anniversary. It is a museum of sculptures based on the life of Shivaji. From here, he will fly to Kolhapur to address party workers in Kolhapur Loksabha’s Vijay Sankalp Rally. He will also chair a meeting with a few senior BJP leaders from the district.

