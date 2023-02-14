What Amit Shah said hours before I-T searches at BBC offices

What Amit Shah said hours before IT searches at BBC offices |

Amit Shah did an interview with the news agency ANI in which he was asked if there is a conspiracy against the Modi government in the wake of the Hindenburg report and BBC documentary, to which he replied, "Thousands of conspiracies cannot harm the truth. The truth shines bright like the sun. They've been doing it against Prime Minister Narendra Modi since 2002. And each time, he has emerged stronger, speaking the truth and gaining popularity."

Soon after his interview, the BBC's offices in Delhi's Kasturba Gandhi Marg and Mumbai's Santacruz were searched by the Income Tax Department to check the accounts, as per the media reports. The search occurs amid the controversy surrounding a Prime Minister Modi documentary produced by the BBC.

BBC documentary banned in India

The BBC documentary episode, which has not been aired in India, was denounced by the Indian government as propaganda with dubious motivations following a nationwide uproar over the film. The BBC defended its contentious series last month, calling it a "rigorously researched" documentary that attempted to draw attention to significant concerns.

The British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) in India was the subject of a petition that the Supreme Court dismissed last Friday, describing it as "totally misconceived."

Earlier the Supreme Court of India dismissed the petition filed by the Hindu Sena to ban the film

Justice Khanna, while dismissing the writ petition filed by Hindu Sena President's writ petition said that it is entirely misconceived and has no merit. Gupta in his plea accused BBC of being biased against India and the Union government and that the documentary on PM Narendra Modi is a result of deep conspiracy against global rise of the country and Modi.

"The documentary film by BBC relating to Gujarat violence 2002 implicating Prime Minister Narendra Modi is not only reflective of anti-Narendra Modi cold propaganda broadcast to tarnish his image alone but this is anti-Hinduism propaganda by the BBC to destroy the social fabric of India," the plea had alleged.

