Jaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Jaipur Weather Update | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Jaipur: Residents of the city have been experiencing heavy rainfall, causing temperatures to drop below normal. Torrential rains in many districts of Rajasthan caused waterlogging and traffic congestion, bringing hardship rather than relief for the common people.

Rainfall in the city causes floods on roads, vehicles have been washed away, and water has entered many houses up to 5 feet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in many regions. The government has also declared a holiday in schools. According to the Meteorological Department, such conditions will remain till 27 August.

An orange alert has been issued in these regions

Today's minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Rajasthan, including West Rajasthan, Nagaur, East Rajasthan, Mount Abu, Sirohi, and Ajmer. The rainfall is also likely to occur in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day.

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

More rainfall is expected in the upcoming days

In Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, all schools will remain closed for 1 week due to continuous rain and security concerns. As per the weather department, the system that originated in the Bay of Bengal has now formed a low-pressure area in Rajasthan, with the monsoon trough line extending through eastern Rajasthan via Sri Ganganagar and Delhi. As a result, the rain is expected to continue for now.