 Jaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD Issues Orange Alert
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaJaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Jaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Rainfall in the city causes floods on roads, vehicles have been washed away, and water has entered many houses up to 5 feet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in many regions.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Monday, August 25, 2025, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
Jaipur Weather Update | Photo Credit: Skymet Weather

Jaipur: Residents of the city have been experiencing heavy rainfall, causing temperatures to drop below normal. Torrential rains in many districts of Rajasthan caused waterlogging and traffic congestion, bringing hardship rather than relief for the common people.

Rainfall in the city causes floods on roads, vehicles have been washed away, and water has entered many houses up to 5 feet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert in many regions. The government has also declared a holiday in schools. According to the Meteorological Department, such conditions will remain till 27 August.

An orange alert has been issued in these regions

Today's minimum and maximum temperatures are likely to be around 25 and 28 degrees Celsius, respectively. According to the weather department, heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in many parts of Rajasthan, including West Rajasthan, Nagaur, East Rajasthan, Mount Abu, Sirohi, and Ajmer. The rainfall is also likely to occur in Jaipur, Jodhpur, and Udaipur. The skies are expected to be cloudy, and it will remain the same throughout the day.

FPJ Shorts
ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025 Out At icsi.edu; Check Toppers List Here
ICSI CS Professional June Result 2025 Out At icsi.edu; Check Toppers List Here
LIC Reclassified As Public Shareholder In IDBI Bank, Clears Way For Strategic Stake Sale By Govt
LIC Reclassified As Public Shareholder In IDBI Bank, Clears Way For Strategic Stake Sale By Govt
Apple Looking To Integrate Google's Gemini AI Into Next-Gen Siri
Apple Looking To Integrate Google's Gemini AI Into Next-Gen Siri
Jaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD Issues Orange Alert
Jaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD Issues Orange Alert

About the Southwest monsoon

The Southwest Monsoon is a seasonal wind shift that brings heavy rainfall to South Asia, particularly India, from June to September. It is the monsoon period in India. The monsoon is characterised by a reversed wind pattern. During this time, winds usually blow from land to sea and from sea to land, bringing moisture and rainfall.

Read Also
Madhya Pradesh August 25 2025, Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash Over 20 Districts In State...
article-image

More rainfall is expected in the upcoming days

In Jhalawar district of Rajasthan, all schools will remain closed for 1 week due to continuous rain and security concerns. As per the weather department, the system that originated in the Bay of Bengal has now formed a low-pressure area in Rajasthan, with the monsoon trough line extending through eastern Rajasthan via Sri Ganganagar and Delhi. As a result, the rain is expected to continue for now.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Jaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD...

Jaipur Weather Update: Heavy To Very Heavy Rainfall Is Predicted In These Regions Of Rajasthan; IMD...

'One Shouldn't Stretch It': Amit Shah On Speculations Around Jagdeep Dhankhar's Shock Resignation As...

'One Shouldn't Stretch It': Amit Shah On Speculations Around Jagdeep Dhankhar's Shock Resignation As...

Mahindra SUV Swept Away In Strong River Currents As 2 Men Attempt Dangerous Stunt; Shocking Video...

Mahindra SUV Swept Away In Strong River Currents As 2 Men Attempt Dangerous Stunt; Shocking Video...

Chennai Weather Forecast: City To Experience Light Rainfall On August 25; Check Details

Chennai Weather Forecast: City To Experience Light Rainfall On August 25; Check Details

Elon Musk Launches New AI-Driven 'Macrohard' Company To Replicate Microsoft Services

Elon Musk Launches New AI-Driven 'Macrohard' Company To Replicate Microsoft Services