Congress slams Modi govt over IT searches at BBC offices, alleges 'shifting public focus from Adani'

New Delhi: The Congress party slammed the government over Income Tax Department's searches at BBC's offices in Mumbai and Delhi on Tuesday morning.

The Income Tax Department on Tuesday conducted a survey operation at the BBC's offices in Delhi's KG Marg and Mumbai's Santacruz as part of a tax evasion investigation, officials said.

Senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh criticised the Modi-led government and alleged shifting focus of the public from the bigger issue which is the Adani controversy. "We are demanding JPC in Adani Group issue and government is after BBC," said Ramesh.

The surprise action comes weeks after the broadcaster aired a two-part documentary on the 2002 Gujarat riots and India.

The department is looking at documents related to the business operations of the company and those related to its Indian arm, they said.

As part of a survey, the Income Tax Department only covers the business premises of a company and does not raid residences and other locations of its promoters or directors, reported news agency PTI.

Hours after Home Minister Amit Shah interview to news agency ANI, senior Congress leader Jairam Ramesh held a press conference at the AICC headquarters on Tuesday.

Ramesh alleges of speech expungement threats by BJP

During his press conference, Ramesh alleged that the BJP leaders were threatening opposition on speaking over the Adani-Hindenburg controversy. Ramesh said that they are being told that there speeches shall be expunged in the Parliament if they raise the issue of Adani.

Last week, at least 18 references from Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's speech in the Lok Sabha linking the rise in fortunes of businessman Gautam Adani with BJP's term at the Centre were expunged from the House record.

Demands strict probe against Adani

"Despite multiple requests from all the opposition parties to form a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC), the government is still not cooperating over the formation," said Ramesh. Hence, he demanded for a strict probe against Adani and urged the judicial system to be very vigilant in the matter.

