Amit Shah: Not first time remarks have been expunged, people see what happens in Parliament

Agartala: Amid flak from the grand old Congress party for expunging remarks of their leaders in both Houses of the Parliament, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that it is not the first time that someone's comments have been expunged and that Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha are places to hold discussion under rules using parliamentary language.

Shah in an interview with ANI slammed the Opposition for sloganeering during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's reply in Rajya Sabha on motion of thanks on President Droupadi Murmu's address. Referring to the social media comments on the incident, he said the public can see everything.

"This is not the first time when someone's comments made in Parliament were expunged. The history of Parliament proceedings clearly shows this. Parliament is a place to hold discussion under rules, using parliamentary language," Shah told ANI.

The Home Minister elaborated, "The entire country listens to the Prime Minister. Go to the social media platforms, and read the comments in PM Modi's speech. Some parties take a political stand and do not want to listen to the Prime Minister's Address, the public is seeing this also."

People are mature, cast vote accordingly: Amit Shah

Speaking further, Amit Shah said that the public is mature and takes all factors into account before casting their votes.

When quizzed about the sharp differences in Parliament and the need to have a dialogue, the Home Minister said that the BJP-led government has no qualms in sitting and having a discussion with other parties.

"We do not have a problem in sitting with anybody. But the initiative has to be taken by all," he said.

Congress leaders slammed govt over expunging of comments

Congress leaders have slammed the government over some remarks of party leaders Rahul Gandhi and Mallikarjun Kharge having been expunged.

"Expunging of words should be done after considering all rules. We have also studied the rules as to what words they can't expunge," Kharge had told reporters.

Congress MP Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury had said that the expunging of a part of a speech by Rahul Gandhi was an attempt by the Centre to divert the attention from core issues.

Rahul Gandhi in a speech during the debate on the motion of thanks had almost entirely devoted his speech to the Adani issue and made allegations against the Prime Minister.

He has been asked by the Lok Sabha Secretariat to respond to breach of privilege notices against him by BJP members.

The first part of the budget session concluded on Monday. The sittings of two Houses will resume on March 13 and the budget session will conclude on April 6.

Amit Shah on one election plan

Asked about the parties and governments being in election mode frequently due to timing of polls, Amit Shah said PM Modi has talked about holding one election right from the Panchayat level to the Parliament.

"I think the time has come to give this (one nation, one election) a thought," he said.

