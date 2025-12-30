 'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Shares Throwback Pictures
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Shares Throwback Pictures

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Shares Throwback Pictures

Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the death of former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia, praising her role in strengthening India–Bangladesh ties. Zia, Bangladesh’s first woman prime minister, died after prolonged illness. Born in Jalpaiguri, India, she served three terms, faced corruption cases later overturned.

Sumit SharmaUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:35 AM IST
article-image
'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (File) | X

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 30) expressed grief over the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. In his condolences, PM Modi recalled the contributions of Zia in strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," the Prime Minister said in his X post.

"As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zia, whose archrivalry with Sheikh Hasina defined the country's politics for a generation, died at the age of 80 in Dhaka after prolonged illness. She had faced corruption cases and was sentenced to 17 years in jail in 2018. However, Zia called these cases against her politically motivated.

FPJ Shorts
PM Modi Gathers Economic Experts To Chart Strategy Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
PM Modi Gathers Economic Experts To Chart Strategy Ahead Of Budget 2026-27
Gujarat Kidney Shares Make Solid Market Debut, Stock Lists At Nearly 6% Premium Over IPO Price
Gujarat Kidney Shares Make Solid Market Debut, Stock Lists At Nearly 6% Premium Over IPO Price
West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here
West Bengal Police Constable, Lady Constable Written Exam Results 2024–25 Declared At wbpolice.gov.in; Direct Link Here
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?
Khaleda Zia Dies At 80 in Dhaka; Did You Know Bangladesh's 1st Woman PM Had An Indian Connection?

In January 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Zia in the last corruption case against her, which would have let her run in February's election. She had returned to the country in May after undergoing medical treatment in the U.K.

Zia was married to President Ziaur Rahman, who was killed during a 1981 coup. She then built a mass movement against the military dictator, who was finally ousted in 1990. Zia was the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh. She served as the PM of her country thrice between 1991 to 2006.

Read Also
Who Is Tarique Rahman? Son of Former Bangladesh PM Khaleda Zia Returns After 17 Years oF Self-Exile...
article-image

She was admitted to the hospital on November 23 for routine tests. However, during these tests, doctors detected a chest infection and decided to keep her under observation. Her condition worsened on November 27, prompting her transfer to the hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

For the unversed, Zia had an Indian connection. She was born in Jalpaiguri in 1945. At that time, it was part of the undivided Dinajpur district in British India's Bengal Presidency. Now, Jalpaiguri is one of the districts of India's West Bengal. After partition in 1947, Zia's family had migrated to Dinajpur town in erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Shares...

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Shares...

Who Was Khaleda Zia? First Female PM Of Bangladesh Who Shaped The Country's Politics

Who Was Khaleda Zia? First Female PM Of Bangladesh Who Shaped The Country's Politics

Delhi: Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal Accused Of Hitting Passenger At IGI...

Delhi: Off-Duty Air India Express Pilot Captain Virendra Sejwal Accused Of Hitting Passenger At IGI...

Air India Express Pilot Captain Virender Sejwal Joins Delhi Police Probe In Alleged IGI Assault Case

Air India Express Pilot Captain Virender Sejwal Joins Delhi Police Probe In Alleged IGI Assault Case

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: Dec 29, 2025, 5 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of Dear 50...