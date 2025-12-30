'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia, Shares Throwback Pictures

'Deeply Saddened': PM Modi Mourns Death Of Former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia (File) | X

Dhaka: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday (December 30) expressed grief over the death of former Bangladesh Prime Minister Khaleda Zia. In his condolences, PM Modi recalled the contributions of Zia in strengthening ties between India and Bangladesh.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of former Prime Minister and BNP Chairperson Begum Khaleda Zia in Dhaka. Our sincerest condolences to her family and all the people of Bangladesh. May the Almighty grant her family the fortitude to bear this tragic loss," the Prime Minister said in his X post.

"As the first woman Prime Minister of Bangladesh, her important contributions towards the development of Bangladesh, as well as India-Bangladesh relations, will always be remembered. I recall my warm meeting with her in Dhaka in 2015. We hope that her vision and legacy will continue to guide our partnership. May her soul rest in peace," he added.

Earlier on Tuesday, Zia, whose archrivalry with Sheikh Hasina defined the country's politics for a generation, died at the age of 80 in Dhaka after prolonged illness. She had faced corruption cases and was sentenced to 17 years in jail in 2018. However, Zia called these cases against her politically motivated.

In January 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Zia in the last corruption case against her, which would have let her run in February's election. She had returned to the country in May after undergoing medical treatment in the U.K.

Zia was married to President Ziaur Rahman, who was killed during a 1981 coup. She then built a mass movement against the military dictator, who was finally ousted in 1990. Zia was the first woman prime minister of Bangladesh. She served as the PM of her country thrice between 1991 to 2006.

She was admitted to the hospital on November 23 for routine tests. However, during these tests, doctors detected a chest infection and decided to keep her under observation. Her condition worsened on November 27, prompting her transfer to the hospital's Coronary Care Unit (CCU).

For the unversed, Zia had an Indian connection. She was born in Jalpaiguri in 1945. At that time, it was part of the undivided Dinajpur district in British India's Bengal Presidency. Now, Jalpaiguri is one of the districts of India's West Bengal. After partition in 1947, Zia's family had migrated to Dinajpur town in erstwhile East Pakistan (now Bangladesh).