Dense Fog Engulfs Delhi & Surrounding Areas; 118 Flights Cancelled, Over 100 Operations Delayed - Latest Updates

New Delhi: Dense fog engulfed Delhi and its surrounding regions, leading to the cancellation of 118 flights. According to reports, 16 flights were diverted, while 130 services were delayed on Tuesday morning. Notably, Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) handles around 1,300 flights daily.

A total of 60 arrivals and 58 departures were cancelled, an official told PTI. As per flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, 130 flights were delayed on Tuesday morning at the airport, and the average delay time for departures was around 28 minutes.

#WATCH | Poor visibility witnessed at the runway at IGI airport as dense fog engulfs Delhi-NCR; several flights delayed.



60 arrivals, 58 departures cancelled and 16 diversions reported as of now: Delhi Airport

However, in a post on X in the morning, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL) said all flight operations continue as normal and flights that are not CAT III compliant may get affected. For the unversed, CAT III compliance allows pilots to operate flights in low-visibility conditions.

In the wake of dense fog conditions, the civil aviation ministry on Tuesday said airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms.

Delhi Airport issued a passenger advisory at 8 am stating, "Please be assured that our on-ground officials are available across terminals to assist passengers… pic.twitter.com/dWm3OUoya8 — ANI (@ANI) December 30, 2025

The ministry advised passengers to check the status of their flights before reaching the airport. "Amid prevailing fog and low-visibility conditions impacting flights in parts of Northern India, passengers are advised to proactively check flight status, remain in contact with their airlines and allow extra travel time," the ministry said.

"Airlines have been instructed to strictly comply with passenger facilitation norms, including timely flight information, meals for delayed passengers, rebooking or refunds in case of cancellations, no denial of boarding after timely check-in, baggage facilitation and prompt grievance redressal," it added.

As per the India Meteorological Department (IMD), dense to very dense fog conditions are likely to continue during night/morning hours over Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and West Uttar Pradesh till December 31. Similar weather conditions are also expected to prevail over eastern parts of Uttar Pradesh till January 1.