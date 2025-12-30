 Shimla Weather Update: Snowfall Is Predicted In The City & Its Surrounding Regions; IMD Issues Orange Alert
According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 7 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively. The humidity is likely to be around 33 per cent. The IMD had predicted snowfall in many parts of the state on Tuesday, while the weather is expected to remain bad in the entire state on December 31 and January 1.

Sunanda SinghUpdated: Tuesday, December 30, 2025, 10:38 AM IST
article-image
Shimla Weather Update |

Shimla: Winter weather has become more severe throughout the country. North India is likely to experience cold wave conditions, extreme cold, and thick fog, while snowfall is set to persist in the hill regions in the upcoming days. A consistent decline in temperatures and frigid winds from the north will intensify the cold, creating more difficult conditions for residents. According to the Meteorological Centre Shimla, Western Disturbance will become active in the state from Tuesday, December 30, 2025, which will further intensify the snowfall in the Himalayan region.

Shimla weather

Snowfall is predicted in these regions

The snowfall is predicted in isolated places in the high hills of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, Kangra and Lahaul‑Spiti. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog is predicted in parts of Bilaspur, the Bhakra Dam area, and Mandi. The weather department has issued an orange alert for this region. Whereas a yellow alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur.

Weather disturbance intensifies the cold

A new Western Disturbance will impact the area starting December 30. Isolated areas may see light rain or snow today (December 30) and on January 2, with a rise to light to moderate rain/snow in many regions on December 31 and January 1, especially in the high hills (Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu).

Safety advisories

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued safety advisories for residents and tourists. The weather department recommends that people avoid non-essential travel, especially at night, due to slippery roads and low visibility caused by fog and snowfall. It is important to continuously monitor weather and road conditions through official sources such as the IMD and local news outlets.

