Shimla Weather Update: Snowfall Is Predicted In The City & Its Surrounding Regions; IMD Issues Orange Alert

Shimla Weather Update |

Shimla: Winter weather has become more severe throughout the country. North India is likely to experience cold wave conditions, extreme cold, and thick fog, while snowfall is set to persist in the hill regions in the upcoming days. A consistent decline in temperatures and frigid winds from the north will intensify the cold, creating more difficult conditions for residents. According to the Meteorological Centre Shimla, Western Disturbance will become active in the state from Tuesday, December 30, 2025, which will further intensify the snowfall in the Himalayan region.

#WATCH | Manali, Himachal Pradesh: Tourists from various states of the country are arriving in Manali to enjoy the snow.



Along with that, to escape the pollution, they are flocking to popular tourist destinations like Shimla and other hill stations of Himachal Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/6oetLiWMIy — ANI (@ANI) December 23, 2025

Shimla weather

According to the weather department, the minimum and maximum temperatures in the city are likely to be around 7 degrees Celsius and 17 degrees Celsius respectively. The humidity is likely to be around 33 per cent. The IMD had predicted snowfall in many parts of the state on Tuesday, while the weather is expected to remain bad in the entire state on December 31 and January 1.

बहु मौसम संबंधी चेतावनी



मुख्यबिंदु:



(i) पंजाब, हरियाणा, चंडीगढ़ और पश्चिमी उत्तर प्रदेश में 31 दिसंबर और पूर्वी उत्तर प्रदेश में 1 जनवरी रात/सुबह के समय तक घना से बहुत घना कोहरा छाए रहने की संभावना है, जिसके बाद इसमें कमी आने की संभावना है। जम्मू, उत्तरी मध्य प्रदेश में 30,… pic.twitter.com/OBJIMcb0tn — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) December 29, 2025

Snowfall is predicted in these regions

The snowfall is predicted in isolated places in the high hills of Chamba, Kullu, Kinnaur, Kangra and Lahaul‑Spiti. Meanwhile, dense to very dense fog is predicted in parts of Bilaspur, the Bhakra Dam area, and Mandi. The weather department has issued an orange alert for this region. Whereas a yellow alert has been issued in Una, Hamirpur, Solan, and Sirmaur.

Weather disturbance intensifies the cold

A new Western Disturbance will impact the area starting December 30. Isolated areas may see light rain or snow today (December 30) and on January 2, with a rise to light to moderate rain/snow in many regions on December 31 and January 1, especially in the high hills (Chamba, Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Kangra, Kullu).

⚠️ November was the driest month on record, and December has remained largely dry so far in Himachal.



As per IMD, weather is expected to stay mostly dry till Dec 27, with only a slight chance of light snowfall at higher altitudes on Dec 28–29.



While snow-free Decembers have… pic.twitter.com/V8HQOJfbxp — The Modern Himachal (@I_love_himachal) December 25, 2025

Safety advisories

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued safety advisories for residents and tourists. The weather department recommends that people avoid non-essential travel, especially at night, due to slippery roads and low visibility caused by fog and snowfall. It is important to continuously monitor weather and road conditions through official sources such as the IMD and local news outlets.