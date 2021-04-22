Maharashtra: All pending universities exams to be conducted online, announces Uday Samant

All pending examinations of all programmes of 13 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra will be conducted strictly via online mode only, due to Covid-19 surge, announced Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Samant said there is a plan to provide Covid-19 vaccination for around 37 lakh students between the age group of 18 to 25 years studying in these universities through university vaccination campaigns.

This decision was taken in a meeting held with Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of 13 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra on Thursday. Samant said, "Due to new lockdown restrictions on account of the surge in Covid-19 cases, students are unable to step out and appear for exams. As a result, we have decided all pending examinations of all programmes of 13 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra will be conducted via online mode only."

Samant said, "Till now, some universities and affiliated colleges were conducting both offline and online exams. But now, universities have been informed to conduct online exams only and help students facing technical difficulties. Not a single student will be deprived of examination."