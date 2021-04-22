Maharashtra: All pending universities exams to be conducted online, announces Uday Samant

All pending examinations of all programmes of 13 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra will be conducted strictly via online mode only, due to Covid-19 surge, announced Uday Samant, higher and technical education minister of Maharashtra on Thursday. Samant said there is a plan to provide Covid-19 vaccination for around 37 lakh students between the age group of 18 to 25 years studying in these universities through university vaccination campaigns.
This decision was taken in a meeting held with Vice-Chancellors (VCs) of 13 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra on Thursday. Samant said, "Due to new lockdown restrictions on account of the surge in Covid-19 cases, students are unable to step out and appear for exams. As a result, we have decided all pending examinations of all programmes of 13 non-agricultural universities of Maharashtra will be conducted via online mode only."
Samant said, "Till now, some universities and affiliated colleges were conducting both offline and online exams. But now, universities have been informed to conduct online exams only and help students facing technical difficulties. Not a single student will be deprived of examination."
In addition, the state higher and technical education department is planning to initiate Covid-19 vaccination drive for around 37 lakh students between the age of 18 to 25 years studying in these universities. Samant said, "We will discuss the plan with disaster management authorities and task force members. We plan to initiate the Covid-19 vaccination drive through universities for students between 18 to 25 years with the help of volunteers from National Service Scheme (NSS) and National Cadet Corps (NCC) of colleges. This will reduce crowding at regular vaccination centers."
In addition, Samant has requested the Chief Minister (CM) of Maharashtra Uddhav Thackeray to include teaching and higher education department staff under "essential services" in order to fasten the examination, assessment and result declaration process. Samant said, "We will take a decision regarding start of the new academic year 2021-22 in the next 15 days."
Approximate number of students within 18 to 25 years eligible for Covid-19 vaccination
•7.10 lakh in University of Mumbai (MU)
•6.50 lakh in Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU)
•4.50 lakh in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University, Aurangabad
•3,06,000 in Rashtrasant Tukadoji Maharaj Nagpur University
•2.57 lakh in Shivaji University, Kolhapur
•2.50 lakh in Yashwantrao Chavan Maharashtra Open University, Nashik
•2.20 lakh in Sant Gadge Baba Amravati University
•1.70 lakh in Punyashlok Ahilyadevi Holkar Solapur University
•1.65 lakh in Swami Ramanand Teerth Marathwada University, Nanded
•1,15,600 in Kavayitri Bahinabai Chaudhari North Maharashtra University, Jalgaon
•1 lakh Polytechnic students
•84,000 in Gondwana University, Gadchiroli
•75,000 in Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar Technological University, Lonere
•45,000 in SNDT Women's University, Mumbai
•17,000 in Ramtek University
•6,000 in Art School (Kala Sanchalanalay)
