Mumbaikars can call ward-war rooms to get COVID-19 vaccine in respective areas - Check helpline numbers here

Suresh Kakani, Additional Municipal Commissioner said considering the queries of the citizens and for the smooth movement vaccination drive all the wardrooms were instructed to provide details regarding COVID-19 vaccine centres where beneficiaries can go and get themselves vaccinated. “Since vaccination drive started all details which included vaccine centres, stock available and timing was provided to the staff at the ward war room who are especially dedicated for vaccination drive,” he said.

Moreover, the ward war rooms are getting more than 100 calls daily from citizens asking all minute details related to vaccines including which vaccine is good, side effects and which centre has Covaxin or Covishield. “For the last two weeks, we are mostly getting calls from citizens who have shown willingness in taking Covaxin. But unfortunately, there is a huge shortage of Covaxin following which beneficiaries are ready to wait until the stock is available. Moreover, the workload has increased and for the last three to four days we have been getting many calls as they are fearing contracting the infections,” said a doctor from the F-south ward-war room.