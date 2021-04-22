As Maharashtra govt announces strict curbs, here's who are allowed to board local trains in Mumbai

In an attempt to curb the rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced stricter COVID-19 curbs. The new restrictions will come into force from 8 pm on April 22 till 7 am on May 1.

The Maharashtra government has imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.

As to inter-city and inter-district travel ban, exemption will be made for travel for medical emergency, essential services and funeral or medical attendance.

The new guidelines also includes restrictions on duration of marriage ceremony, and public and private transport.