As Maharashtra govt announces strict curbs, here's who are allowed to board local trains in Mumbai

In an attempt to curb the rise in coronavirus cases, the Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced stricter COVID-19 curbs. The new restrictions will come into force from 8 pm on April 22 till 7 am on May 1.
The Maharashtra government has imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.
As to inter-city and inter-district travel ban, exemption will be made for travel for medical emergency, essential services and funeral or medical attendance.
The new guidelines also includes restrictions on duration of marriage ceremony, and public and private transport.
According to Maharashtra government guidelines, the state government has put out a list of categories of people who will be allowed to use local trains, metro and monorail services. All government employees -- state, central and local body -- will be allowed to travel by local trains, metros and public transport buses.
Medical professionals and those requiring immediate medical attention and the disabled persons can use public transport services during the period. Any persons needing medical treatment or specially abled persons can be accompanied by another person.
Meanwhile, the Railways has also issued a list of essential services staff who can travel by local trains over Mumbai region from 8 pm on April 22 till 7 am on May 1.
Here's the complete list of essential services staff who can travel by Mumbai local trains:
A) All Government personnel (State/Central/Local) on production of a Government Issued Identity Card.
1. All Railway staff including staff of all Railway PSUs (MRVC, IRCTC, etc.) & all who have been issued authority to travel in Workmen Special.
2. All staff of Mantralaya including staff of Collector Office.
3. Staff of all Municipal Corporation (MCGM, MBMC, VVMC, TMC, KDMC, NMMC, Palghar Municipal Corporation) including Municipal School teachers & contractual staff engaged by Municipal Corporations.
4. Maharashtra Police including Mumbai Police and GRP.
5. Employees of BEST, MSRTC, MBMT, VVMT, NMMT, TMT, KDMT.
6. All employees of Central Government & employees of Central Government PSUs
7. Defense personnel, employees of Income Tax, GST, Customs, Department of Post, Mumbai Port Trust, Judiciary and Raj Bhavan.
B) All medical personnel (Doctors/paramedics/Lab technicians/ Hospital and Medical clinic staff etc.) on production of Identity Card issued by the concerned medical organization.
1. All Government/Private Hospital staff including all Pathological/Lab testing/ Pharma staff.
C) Any persons needing medical treatment or specially abled persons and one person accompanying the needy.
D) Outstation trains passengers to travel by local train services.
