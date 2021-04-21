Maharashtra govt imposes strict curbs: Who can use Mumbai locals, Metro, and Monorail during curfew?

In order to break the chain of the virus in the state, Maharashtra government on Wednesday issued revised set of guidelines. The guidelines will come into force from April 22, 8 pm and remain in force till May 1, 7 am.

The new guidelines includes restrictions on office attendance, duration of marriage ceremony, and public and private transport.

The state government has put of list of categories of people who will be allowed to use local trains, metro and monorail services (excepting long-distance trains).

• All Government personnel (State/ Central/ Local), Tickets/ passes to be issued to the above category of personnel on the basis of a Government issued identity card only.

• All Medical Personnel (Doctors/ paramedics/ lab technicians/ hospital and medical clinic staff etc). Tickets/ passes to be issued on the basis of a identity card issued by the concerned medical organization.

• Any persons needing medical treatment or specially abled persons and one person accompanying the needy.