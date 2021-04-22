Mumbai

COVID-19 in Mumbai: New curbs by Maharashtra government - What's allowed, what's not

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance in an attempt to bring the spiralling coronavirus infections under control.

The new restrictions under the government's `Break- the-Chain' program will come into effect from Thursday 8 pm and will remain effective till 7 am on May 1.

Here's what's allowed and what's not:

  • Central, state and local governing body offices shall function with 15 per cent attendance.

  • But emergency services dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic will be exempted from this rule.

  • Other offices, allowed to operate as per the existing rules, can function with 15 per cent strength or five people, whichever is more, stated the notification.

  • As to the inter-city and inter-district travel ban, the exemption will be made for travel for a medical emergency, essential services and funeral or medical attendance.

  • As to travel by local trains in Mumbai, the government had tightened the rules on April 13, saying that only those working in the essential services can travel.

  • Travelling will be allowed with 50 per cent capacity of the vehicle.

  • Passengers of private buses (who are allowed to travel) will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination.

  • Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers' hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home for 14 days.

  • Weddings can take place with 25 persons in attendance in a single hall.

  • The ceremony shall not extend beyond two hours and violation of the rule will attract a fine of Rs 50,000, the notification said.

  • All government employees -- state, central and local body -- will be allowed to travel by local trains, metros and public transport buses.

  • Medical professionals and those requiring immediate medical attention and disabled persons can use public transport services during the period.

  • Disabled persons can be accompanied by another person.

  • The local disaster management authority can obtain information about passengers of long-distance trains or buses and stamp them with a 'home quarantine' tag.

  • It can also screen passengers using thermal scanners and those with fever or other coronavirus-like symptoms can be shifted to local corona care centres or hospitals.

