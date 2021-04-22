'Galat Baat Hai': Varun Dhawan schools paps on social distancing at Mumbai airport, refuses to pose with a fan

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted and snapped by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport with his wife Natasha Dalal on Wednesday night as they returned from Arunachal Pradesh.
In a video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, the actor was seen making his way out of the arrivals gate while maintaining social distance.
However, when the photographers came closer, he asked them to be more responsible and be safe.
"Guys, guys please start behaving responsibally you all. Keep this crowd to yourself. This is absolutely wrong," he can be heard saying in the video.
Varun also refused to pose with a fan owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.
Have a look at the video here:
Dressed in a grey T-shirt and black pants, Varun looked dashing as ever. His cap and black shades completed his look. Natasha, on the other hand, looked pretty in her pink and white attire.
As soon as the video was shared, an Instagram user accused the Student Of The Year actor of showing privilege. Reportedly, the user commented, "You went out for vacay and gave paps the chance to snap, now you come back and complain. Stop showing your privilege when people in your country are dying."
According to a report, Varun took to the post to reply that he himself had lost his family members to COVID-19 so once shouldn’t be assuming anything on his behalf. He also clarified that he was shooting and was not on a holiday.
Varun was shooting for his upcoming film, Bhediya, in Arunachal Pradesh where he was joined by his better half.
On Wednesday, Varun received flak for his 'tone-deaf' birthday tweet. In the now-deleted tweet, Varun had shared a fan-made graphic, apparently a 'common DP' to commemorate his birthday, It featured him in various onscreen avatars, and came bearing the message, "Donate plasma, save lives." However,fans pointed out that it was not in good taste.
Varun deleted the tweet and issued a clarification. "Well it was to make someone happy who made the graphic and requested it but I guess this medium shouldn’t be used for that right now," he tweeted.
On the other hand, Varun’s fans supported and lauded the actor for his accountability.
On work front, Bhediya will bring together the dynamic duo of producer Dinesh Vijan and director Amar Kaushik, who also helmed the 2018 blockbuster movie Stree.
Starring Kriti Sanon, Varun, Abhishek Banerjee, and Deepak Dobriyal, the film is slated to release in cinemas on April 14, 2022.
