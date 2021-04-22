'Galat Baat Hai': Varun Dhawan schools paps on social distancing at Mumbai airport, refuses to pose with a fan

Actor Varun Dhawan was spotted and snapped by the shutterbugs at Mumbai airport with his wife Natasha Dalal on Wednesday night as they returned from Arunachal Pradesh.

In a video shared by a paparazzo account on social media, the actor was seen making his way out of the arrivals gate while maintaining social distance.

However, when the photographers came closer, he asked them to be more responsible and be safe.

"Guys, guys please start behaving responsibally you all. Keep this crowd to yourself. This is absolutely wrong," he can be heard saying in the video.

Varun also refused to pose with a fan owing to the ongoing COVID-19 situation.

